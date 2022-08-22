King Misuzulu kaZwelithini performed his entering the kraal ceremony at the KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma

The significant custom was attended by almost 30 000 dignitaries who offered well wishes to the newly crowned king

King Misuzulu is widely recognised as the true leader of the AmaZulu nation despite the many challenges he faced

NONGOMA - An array of colours and jubilation filled the air at the KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini performed customs that declared him leader of the AmaZulu nation over the weekend.

King Misuzulu has been welcomed as the leader of the AmaZulu nation.

The area saw a buzz of excitement and joy as the new king was ushered in to perform the all-important kraal ceremony. About 30 000 people, including politicians, royals and other special guests, attended the crowning celebration, according to SABC News.

Despite many challenges to getting to the throne, King Misuzulu was welcomed and recognised as the true heir to the throne. The festivities for the day included songs and dances by amabutho (warriors) and izintombi (maidens).

King Misuzulu will officially be handed a crown certificate by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. However, according to the Daily Maverick, a date for the official ceremony is yet to be announced.

Here's what social media users had to say:

