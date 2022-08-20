Prof Bheki Mngomezulu has said that traditionally the Zulu royal family would have the last say on who the next king would be

The introduction of western traditions such as wills and legal processes has created a conflict with Zulu traditions

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has rubbished attempts to discredit Misuzulu kaZwelithini and he says that Misuzulu is already king of the AmaZulu people

DURBAN - University of Western Cape’s Professor Bheki Mngomezulu has said that the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's last will and testament will not decide who the next king is but the Zulu royal family will have the last say.

He has blamed the mixture of western and African traditions which has caused confusion over who the next king will be.

Traditionally the Zulu royal family has decided who the next king is and not western traditions. Photo credit: @Injemdaka

Source: Twitter

Mngomezulu said that the current situation has been brought about through the cultural events that normally decide who will ascend the throne being in conflict with a legal process which, according to him should not be the case.

He is adamant that the family has the last say in who will be the next king of the Zulu people. according to SABC News.

Coronation is just a formality, Misuzulu is already king according to Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has said that Misuzulu kaZwelithini is already king in the eyes of the Zulu people and the country and the coronation is just a formality.

An urgent court interdiction to stop the coronation has been struck off the roll by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

The daughters of the late King Zwelithini's first wife launched the court challenge in a bid to stop King Misuzulu from ascending the throne according to News24.

