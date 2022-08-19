Ntsiki Mazwai has come out swinging at Zulu people after they mized King Misizulu's serious allegations

This comes after Misuzulu was accused of being captured after royal house insiders claimed he had no good intentions for the throne other than making money

Despite making headlines for all the wrong reasons prior to his appointment as the next king, the Zulu nation still believes he should take the throne

Ntsiki Mazwai is concerned about the Zulu nation's handling of Misuzulu Sinqobile Hlomesakhishlangu kaZwethini's shocking corruption allegations.

Ntsiki is curious about the reasons behind Zulu people rallying behind Misuzulu despite corruption allegations levelled against him. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai/Instagram and AFP/GettyImages

Misuzulu is expected to be crowned as the new King of the Zulus. According to IOL, the "enter the kraal" ceremony will take place tomorrow, 20 August, in Nongoma.

Ntsiki took to Twitter to question Misuzulu's intentions with the Zulu throne, following reports that Misuzulu is not taking his role in the kingdom seriously. The following was tweeted by Ntsiki:

"I have a question guys.... What have you done with the unsavory information you have heard about bayede dawg??? Just ignore it and applaud???"

According to IOL, Misuzulu has been captured by two people. Thami Zulu and Mthokozisi Mahlob were mentioned as the ones calling the shots. The publication went on to say that an insider had informed them that Misuzulu only attends royal meetings if there is money involved.

“The two guys control him. They control his diary, the people he sees and where he goes. They take money from people to see him. Mostly arrange meetings with business people where they know that money will be given."

Misuzulu vs. Simakade battle of the throne: Zulu people rally behind Misuzulu

@Sabza200BC said:

"Some of us are not confused. King MisuZulu was born a King not chosen. Zulu nation households donated cows that went to pay lobola for her mother more than 40yrs ago b4 he was born. It was said that she would give birth to the heir of Zulu Kingdom. History has no blank pages"

@SoftmoneyG wrote:

"We dont care who says what!! even us the non Zulus are Happy with King misuzulu kaZwelithini. #ZuluRoyalFamily"

@TBABY_336 shared:

"King Misuzulu was ordained before birth, the womb was blessed as symbolize by the hand that touched the Queen."

@Zinhleputinn posted:

"In my capacity as a Zulu person, descendant of the great Khumalos, I’m here to tell you that King Misuzulu is OUR incoming King. Those who are coronating themselves benza isikeshi. Sibukele nathi ngoba i fiction siyayithanda."

@Xhosa35176379 commented:

"I stand behind King MisuZulu because i acknowledge the fact that kingship is his birthright, kings are born and not elected as politicians because of the following they have.Whether he's good or bad doesn't take away he's birthright as a king .I respect African culture"

@Keks_Don added:

"300 cows from Zulu nation to lobola his mother. Elephants and lions heard after his birth. He was given leopard skin a sign of his destiny. Born of royalty....appointed by family not the President. Only recognized by government after proof. HRH King MisuZulu kaZwelitini"

Ntsiki Mazwai sparks heated debate about DJ Shimza’s wealth - where does it come from?

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has been outspoken about how some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry made their money in the past. She's back with more questions about popular DJ Shimza's wealth this time.

Taking to Twitter, Mazwai questioned how DJ Shimza is able to live a luxury life on basic DJing pay. She went on to explain that she has never heard a popular song from Shimza, yet he continues to live a soft life.

The controversial poet then concluded for herself that Shimza's career would not be where it is if he had never met his girlfriend. According to Briefly News in 2020, Shimza was rumoured to be dating Athi Geleba, the presidency's head of digital media.

