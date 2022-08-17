Ntsiki Mazwai has questioned how prominent DJ and producer DJ Shimza earns his money after witnessing his lavish lifestyle

She resorted to Twitter to beg her fans to enlighten her on how the DJ accumulated his money over the years

Mazwai's inquiry drew a large number of netizens who saw the questions as malicious and were willing to defend Shimza

Ntsiki Mazwai has been outspoken about how some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry make their money in the past. She's back with more questions about popular DJ Shimza's wealth this time.

Ntsiki Mazwai has asked a burning question about how DJ Shimza makes his money. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Mazwai questioned how DJ Shimza is able to live a luxury life on a basic DJing pay. She went on to explain that she has never heard a popular song from Shimza, yet he continues to live a soft life.

On Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai shared the following:

"How is Shimza living like a millionaire on a DJ salary??? Without a single hit. It's odd."

Ntsiki shared the following tweet:

The controversial poet then concluded for herself that Shimza's career would not be where it is if he had never met his girlfriend. According to Briefly News in 2020, Shimza was rumoured to be dating Athi Geleba, the presidency's head of digital media.

"Would Shimza have acquired all the wealth and tenders without his lover being in the first office??? I'm just asking."

tweets summoned the talented DJ's admirers, who were ready to protect him. Many said that rather than song releases, he is making a lot of money through bookings.

@magibela_ said:

"I’m convinced sometimes you don’t think! Or maybe we should be asking Black Coffee the same thing?"

@theomtsweni wrote:

"Bookings Ntsiki, Bookings!! There really isn't that much money from music sales!!"

@shumani8m shared:

"Have u ever had any hit from uncle waffles? But she is getting gigs and making money..why is it that when a black person has money or rise we start to have questions?"

@mutunda_jabu posted:

"Shimza is good at DJing hence he has a lot of gigs."

@azolaazey replied:

"He's a DJ not a producer... That's why... He's been DJying almost 15 years on the decks. Coz 2007 Shimza I remember we used to dance on his mixtape... EFFECTS MASTER"

@CM_SLAGGA30 commented:

"The man has a restaurant and gets gigs for days both national and international, makes music.. let that man live"

@gwala_phelelani added:

"DJ Shimza has been doing good music for a longest time and he's always booked in and out SA, but he's into events, his next event for Durban for September is already sold out."

