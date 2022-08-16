Nota Baloyi has fired shots at Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka saying he is jealous of his life savings

The controversial media personality said Sol Phenduka has not been the same since finding out that Baloyi has a large amount of money in his bank account

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to Nota Baloyi's tweet, saying he needed to get help and stop calling out the celebrities

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nota Baloyi has called out Sol Phenduka in a recent social media post. The controversial music executive said Sol Phenduka has not been the same since Nota announced that he has more than half a million Rands sitting and gathering dust in his account.

Nota Baloyi has taken to his Twitter page to call out Sol Phenduka. Image: @solphenduka and @lavidanota.

Source: Instagram

The media personality has made a name for himself for always ranting on social media. He was recently ordered to pay DJ Shimza R200K for defamation of character.

Taking to his Twitter page, Nota Baloyi said Sol Phenduka never liked him. He shared the link to his interview on the Podcast and Chill in April 2021 and claimed Sol has not been the same since he revealed that he has money gaining interest in his Capitec account. He wrote:

"Sol Phenduka hasn’t been the same since he saw 300K sitting in my Capitec savings account gathering dust & interest… If you observe his behaviour here, you’ll agree he never liked me. Did I steal the girl of his dreams or what? He must heal or off himself!"

Social media users blasted Baloyi for always calling out fellow celebs on social media.

@21Plugx said:

"Nota come on bro.. why you doing this?? I hope it all staged coz if it ain’t, ay niya pretendelana majitha "

Kelly Rowland sizzles in elegant dress, fans react: "It's giving Princess Tiana"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Kelly Rowland is the queen she thinks she is. The stunner reminded her fans why she is still regarded as the most beautiful member of the award-winning girl group Destiny's Child with her recent posts.

The Dilemma hitmaker headed to her social media pages to post saucy snaps. The stunner looked all kinds of elegant in the figure-hugging dress that showed off her curves. The star showed the right amount of skin in the gorgeous dress.

Kelly Rowland's fans and followers took to her Twitter page to rave about the star's look. Fans spoke in one voice and agreed that she ate and left no crumbs. Others couldn't help but notice that she looked like the famous Princess Tiana from the movie The Princess and the Frog.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News