Sol Phenduka has broken his silence on reports that he was being bullied by his co-host Dineo Ranaka on their breakfast show on Kaya 959

The Podcast and Chill co-host charted Twitter trends for weeks when fans called for equality on the show

Responding to the claims, the radio presenter said he feels he and Dineo are still trying to find a common ground on the show, and peeps reacted a little too early

Sol Phenduka has addressed the claims that Dineo Ranaka bullies him on their show. Peeps came out guns blazing at Ranaka, saying she always speaks over Sol and doesn't give him a chance to express himself.

Sol Phenduka has finally spoken up on the reports that his co-host Dineo Ranaka bullies him during their show. Image: @solphenduka and @dineoranaka.

Social media users called for Dineo Ranaka's dismissal from the show, while others came up with suggestions for her replacement. Many said DJ Fresh would be a better co-host that The Ranakas star.

Responding to the allegations during an interview on the Nkululeko n Cultr podcast, Sol Phenduka said peeps did not give him and Dineo enough time to establish themselves on the show; instead, they reacted too quick.

According to TimesLIVE, he added that he was grateful that Mzansi was looking out for him. Sol Phenduka assured his stans that things are not as they seem. He also addressed the issue that he was sent to buy Mcdonald's on the first day. He said:

"It tells me it comes from people who want the show to work, they want the show to be a success. It's a new show, all things have been considered, all feedback is welcome about this and everything else, but like I always say, people should give the show time, and also I've been off the radio ... 90% of it comes out of a place of concern."

