Katlego Maboe's estranged baby mama Monique Muller has finally broken her silence following the star's return to the showbiz industry

Muller took to her social media pages to share her thoughts on the trending Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case, which is strikingly similar to hers and Maboe's story

She said the media manipulates people to believe what they want them to believe instead of giving the actual facts

Monique Muller seemingly fired shots at her ex-lover Katlego Maboe when she shared her two cents on the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard matter.

Katlego Maboe’s estranged baby mama Monique Muller seems to have fired shots at him with her recent posts. Image: @moniquemuller684 and @katlegomaboe.

Source: Instagram

The stunner headed to the streets soon after Katlego Maboe's return to the popular show Expresso to share a lengthy post about how the media can be coerced to convince people to believe lies. Although Monique's post was aimed at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Mzansi believes she was also throwing shade at her baby daddy.

According to ZAlebs, Muller pointed out how the media was twisted to portray Johnny Depp in a way that made him look innocent. She said:

"It’s actually pathetic how facts don’t matter. The whole media thing is BS. I have a right to my opinion. I hope this opens up everyone’s eyes and minds to the fact that you do not know the full story. Just because you saw the manipulated version, Johnny Depp’s team wanted you to see."

Monique Muller went on to call upon South Africans to join hands and fight GBV, which according to her, affects everyone, instead of spreading hate on social media.

