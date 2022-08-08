Popular radio and television presenter Sizwe Dhlomo left his followers in their feels when he posted a throwback video of Killer Kau, Mpura and Riky Rick

The star posted the viral clip as a tribute to Killer Kau, Mpura,The Voice, Thando Tot and Thando TD who passed away in August last year

Mzansi struggled to hold back tears as they saw their late favourites during their fun moment

Sizwe Dhlomo left Mzansi chopping onions when he posted a throwback video of the late Killer Kau, Mpura and Riky Rick during some fun times.

Sizwe Dhlomo recently shared a touching video of Killer Kau, Mpura and Riky Rick. Image: @sizwedhlomo, mpura_mpura and Getty Images.

The emotional video was a tribute to the late DJs Mpura and Killer Kau who passed away in a head on collision in Rustenburg on 7 December last year. Social media has been awash with emotional messages as fans commemorated their favs on the one year anniversary of their passing.

Taking to his Twitter page, the radio presenter shared the video that had fans in tears. In the video, Mpura and Killer Kau can be seen dancing before the late Riky Rick appears. Sizwe Dhlomo wrote:

"So much joy in the video… so much sadness watching it."

@thapelo_mof said:

"Why Ricky pointing like he about to say "Ngiyabona nigqok' amaFake? Ahhh RIP to these gents man ✊☹️."

@WisemanKhumal11 added:

"Also a reminder how short life can be so enjoy every second of it while you still can."

