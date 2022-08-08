Cassper Nyovest had Mzansi hip-hop lovers jumping up and down when he shared a short clip from the video of the hit song Ooh Aah featuring Fakaloice and the late Riky Rick

The star shared a clip of his verse that got him head to head with fellow rapper Focalistic after he said he inspired him

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to the video; some said they couldn't wait for the video to drop, while some said the video looks like a flop

Mzansi was eagerly waiting for award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest to drop the video for the hit song Ooh Aah featuring the late rapper Riky Rick and Fakaloice.

Cassper Nyovest made his fans' day when he shared a clip from the much-anticipated video for 'Ooh Aah'. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

The star had fans smiling from ear to ear when he shared a now-viral clip of the snippet of the video. In the video, Mufasa, who went head to head with Focalistic for mentioning his name in a verse, is dressed in an army general's regalia and addresses some soldiers.

Fans flocked to the Mama I Made It rapper's Twitter page to share mixed reactions after he released the video. As expected, Cassper Nyovest's stans couldn't keep calm while his haters had a lot to say about the quality of the video and also the fact that he said it is the:

"Verse of the year!!!! Video out now!!!"

@KURV3N_ wrote:

"U inspire me."

@Skholiw14334619 wrote:

"A budget of this video I strongly believe that I can buy a house in a township and polo also some few fake friends."

