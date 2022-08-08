Sjava excited scores of his fans when he took to the timeline to announce that his one man show dates are coming soon

The Umama hitmaker was responding to a fan who didn't get to see the singer when he performed at a recent gig

The award-winning star's other stans also joined the chat and let their fave know that they're ready for his upcoming one man shows

Sjava's fans can't wait to his upcoming one man shows. The Umama hitmaker took to his timeline to promise his fans that he'll release the dates for his gigs soon.

Sjava has shared that the dates for his upcoming one man shows are coming soon.

Source: Instagram

The KZN-born singer was reacting to a fan who was disappointed after missing one of the star's recent gigs. Taking to Twitter, the talented musician, who enjoys performing with a live band, commented:

"One man show dates are coming soon, kade ngisho (I've been saying)."

The award-winning songwriter's other fans joined the conversation and shared how happy they were their fave is coming to a city near them soon. They promised to attend Sjava's upcoming concerts in their numbers.

@Sthembi20564376

"Last night's Doek On Fleek performance was lit, took me back to the One Man Show at the Durban ICC, 2020. Looking forward to the next show in Dec."

@BABZIT said:

"Please bring it to CPT."

@smlunguana wrote:

"Si ready bhuti omdala (we're ready, big bro)."

@syantombela added:

"Aiboh ungakhohlwa iDurban mfowakithi please (don't forget Durban my brother, please)."

Source: Briefly News