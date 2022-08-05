Lasizwe suggested that his current relationship is in ICU when he shared a hilarious post on his timeline

Roasting his own love life, the media personality revealed that doctors are doing everything to save the failing relationship

Using the hospital language, social media users took to the star's comment section and shared juicy comments about their own relationships

Lasizwe has taken to the timeline to share a hilarious post about his relationship. The media personality roasted his own love life and suggested that it's currently in ICU.

Lasizwe has hilariously claimed that his relationship Is in ICU. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber used hospital language to describe his current situation. The reality TV star hilariously shared that the hospital staff is doing their best to save his relationship.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Thursday night, 4 August, Lasizwe wrote:

"Use hospital language to describe your relationship. Me: The doctors are doing the best that they can."

The star's followers took to his comment section on the micro-blogging platform and shared hilarious comments about the status of their own relationships.

@Sgadla_M said:

"At 21h55 the Client has Rested."

@Ms_Ziyanda commented:

"Ma'am we're sorry, there's nothing else we can do but to switch off the machine."

@mancanematharh wrote:

"We tried our best to save the patient unfortunately he didn't make it."

@Surpris49153123 said:

"Call the family to come and switch off the life support machine."

@mabhumtha1 commented:

"I'm Sorry But There's Nothing More That We Could've Done."

@AmandaSigxoza added:

"It was a difficult procedure but thankfully it went on without incident, patient is stable, oxygen saturation is within normal ranges and we expect a full recovery."

Lasizwe says Mohale Motaung is just a friend

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe has denied claims that he is dating Mohale Motaung. The stars had Mzansi convinced they are a couple after dropping hints that they were together.

It all started when Mohale and Lasizwe were pictured getting cosy at the Durban July. Lasizwe even added fuel to the fire when he took to the timeline to share a post about Mohale, referring to him as his love.

Mzansi was even more convinced that love was in the air when they rocked up at Khanyi Mbau's roast with their hands locked. Social media was buzzing when videos from their black carpet interview went viral. They even went as far as sharing a kiss live on Instagram.

Source: Briefly News