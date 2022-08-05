Katlego Maboe, a television presenter, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to South Africans for their support during his difficult time

In 2020, Katlego's former partner made several allegations against him, including domestic abuse

The accusation caused him to lose his notable presenting job on SABC 3's morning hit show Expresso

Katlego Maboe has returned to television after being fired from his Expresso presenting job due to his controversial personal life.

Katlego Maboe is emotional after his return to 'Expresso' after a cheating scandal. Image: @katlegomaboe

The popular show's host stepped down after his dirty laundry was exposed for all to see. According to SowetanLIVE, his former partner accused him of being abusive. The abuse allegations followed a public cheating scandal.

Clearly that not being a good image for the SABC 3 morning show, Maboe took time off from Expresso to focus on his personal matters. After a public outcry from Mzansi, who felt the decision was unfair, he is now back on the show.

Feeling emotional about his much-awaited comeback and the support he has received from Mzansi peeps, he shared the following on Twitter:

Mzansi peeps' reactions to Katlego's emotional post

@ResegoGanenang said:

"God have purpose about us, he put you behind for a good reason. He saw a storm that was gonna disrupt you, be glad, nothing happens without a reason. He sees danger before we do... Well deserved bro e ke nako ya Modimo fofa ka yone ne go tshwanetse ke go itumeletse. ❤️"

@Brian_john29 wrote:

"OutSurance mistreated you unfairly. Just because you had issues with your wife and she decided to make that public and the company saw it fit to sack you. The society is abnormal and is very important to check who is convicted before any such drastic decisions are made"

@Princess_Rantso commented:

"Welcome back,Karli Ntate Modimo oa Tshepahala, what God has created to be yours will always remain no matter the obstacles that may come on your way, Stay in prayer trust in God and no matter what be your self you are good in what you do."

@MasgalwithanEgo posted:

"You deserve everything good that is coming your way Kat..I wish you nothing but the best."

@tshegoapple replied:

"It shows good people do exist. Who love to see others win. You survived the storm, passed the test. The only way is up from here Katli."

@Malicy1 added:

"I can't wait for Monday ,craving to see you on my screen AGAIN,ko tsoga ka 5am ka Monday,I'm so over the moon Modimo o mogolo"

