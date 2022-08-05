Siv Ngesi took to Twitter to criticise President Cyril Ramaphosa for the way he is running the country

This follows South Africa's struggles with Eskom power outages and petrol price increases, both of which have had a significant financial impact on ordinary South Africans

Ngesi's followers flocked to his comments section, with many agreeing with his post and expressing their opinions about the president

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Siv Ngesi is tired of President Cyril Ramaphosa's unending unfulfilled promises. Image: @cyrilramaphosa and @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

Media personality Siv Ngesi is a Mzansi celebrity who does not mince his words, especially when it comes to political issues. He put the president in the hotseat this time.

Ngesi slammed Ramaphosa on Twitter for failing to stand up for ordinary South Africans. He claimed that there were numerous times when he could have stood firm for his people but chose not to because he is "spineless."

Siv posted the following on Twitter:

"Dear @CyrilRamaphosa, your spineless and indecisive style of leadership is shameful! You have had so many moments to stand up and you have failed!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ngesi's rant comes after the country experienced yet another round of loadshedding. Domestic violence against women and children has also increased, despite the fact that it's Women's Month. Petrol price increases have also taken a heavy toll on many ordinary Mzansi citizens.

Ngesi's followers agree with his heated opinion

@KevinKevcorrect said:

"The following must go: Cele, Fikile, Mantashe and Sisulu."

@Wani5103 wrote:

"South Africa is in crisis when the minister of police, Bheki Cele, says a women is lucky if she is only assaulted by one man. That is literally what he said. That is one of many reasons SA is retaining it's position as assault capital of the world. >150/day #CeleMustGo #WomensMonth"

@NgamlaBlack commented:

"Decisions have been made, just because you don't know or like them doesn't make him a spineless leader..."

@MarcTurok shared:

"It's not just style... It's the neutrality and lack of action rather than the integrity to bind our nation in responsible balanced action we urgently need to uphold our future under the Constitution. Lack of action is giving in to corrupt pressure."

@Realtarded2 posted:

"He's busy setting up task teams and special units to avoid accountability."

@Priddy_Blue added:

"You expect him to take a ‘side hustle’ seriously…?"

Siv Ngesi stands against gender-based violence, calls Jaco Swart out after viral video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were shocked by a video of Jaco Swart's blatant violence against his wife. Siv Ngesi took to his social media to express his shock at the video.

The viral video of Jaco Swart being physically abusive was a severe reminder of the country's alarming gender-based violence cases.

In the video, it is clear that there are several people just outside the room where Jaco Swart assaulted his wife. Siv Ngesi was outraged that there were witnesses who did nothing.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News