Singer Vusi Nova Responds to Fake News About His Death: “People Are Making This Up”
- The Thandiwe hitmaker Vusi Nova recently dismissed rumours of him being dead
- The star shared that there was a post on Facebook that claimed that he was involved in a tragic car accident
- The star and his team responded to the fabricated news regarding his fake death
Singer Vusi Nova became one of the celebrities who have had fake news published about them.
Vusi Nova responds to the fake death news about him
The singer and reality TV star Vusi Nova made headlines once again after some fake tabloids spread lies about the star's "death."
Recently, according to Daily Sun, Somizi Mhlongo's best friend dismissed rumours about his fake death. Not so long ago, Nova was reported to have had a very tragic car accident which claimed his life.
Speaking to the publication, Vusi said:
"There's nothing I can say about the news as it's fake. Those are just fake news as people are making this up. Don't worry about the fake news. Vusi is alive and doing well, as we speak."
Briefly News reported that in 2023, the singer survived a horrific crash and was thankful to God that he made it out unscathed. The Ndikuthandile singer was appalled and dismissed the latest claims. He told TshisaLIVE that the rumours left his friends and family worried:
"I've been receiving calls from my friends checking how I'm doing since I was involved in a car accident. This thing is nonsense; it's sad. Imagine people saying you were involved in an accident, but you were not; it's not funny. It's like declaring some person dead while they are not."
