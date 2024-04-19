Phupho Gumede made waves at SA Fashion Week in a flower bouquet-inspired ensemble by Zamaswazi, drawing both praise and criticism

Musa Khawula mocked Phupho for wearing the same pair of sneakers to events for years, sparking a defence from fans who highlighted Musa's own repetitive fashion choices, like his signature black shirt

Despite the trolling, many supported Phupho's bold fashion statement, applauding his understanding of the event's theme and daring style

Briefly News spoke to celebrity stylist and designer at Masango, Xolisa Tony Mahlakahlaka who shared his thoughts on Phupho's daring look

We all know Phupho Gumede is never one to step out wearing a basic outfit. The popular designer recently turned heads at the SA Fashion Week with a stunning flower bouquet-inspired look.

Phupho Gumede’s SA Fashion Week daring outfit turns heads on social media. Image: @phuphogumedek

Source: Instagram

Phupho Gumede's outfit leaves fans divided

Phupho Gumede was the star of the show at the SA Fashion Week. The stylist probably became the centre of attention when he arrived at the event. Phupho, who is also popular for being former RHOD star Ayanda Ncwane's brother rocked a stunning ensemble by Zamaswazi.

A picture of Phupho's look was shared on X/Twitter by the controversial blogger USA Khawula who fired shots at his shoes. Musa said the stylist had won the same pair of shoes at every event for years. The post read:

"Phupho Gumede wearing his favourite pair of sneakers that he is highly abusing and he has been wearing since the 2022 Durban July; at the opening night of SA Fashion Week."

Briefly News spoke to celebrity stylist and designer at Masango, Xolisa Tony Mahlakahlaka who shared his thoughts on Phupho Gumede's stunning look. Tony applauded Phupho for stepping out of his comfort zone and exploring his creative side. He said:

"I feel like it was a gorgeous look. South Africa doesn’t have a big enough or busy enough of an event schedule for many people to pursue their most creative visions.

"So I always find it admirable when people use every opportunity to play with fashion. I don’t think there is such a thing as doing too much because why would you want to be anywhere doing the least?"

Fans defend Phupho Gumede after Musa Khawula trolled him

Surprisingly, many social media users came to Phupho's defence. Many said Musa Khawula should be the last person to comment on other people's fashion because he has been rocking one black shirt since he became famous.

@DJMaverickZA said:

"At least Phupho understood the assignment. It is a fashion week, not a movie premiere or awards. Give us something daring and edgy. Ay these celebrities."

@_ThabisileM commented:

"Mara chommie nawe leya shirt yakho emnyama kade uyi abuser mos"

@pheasande wrote:

"So what if they match with all his outfits that he makes for himself "

@Sphoza_01 added:

"So it's a competition of his sneakers and your black shirt? May the best abuser win ey!"

Sannah Mchunu stuns ahead of Mpumalanga TV launch

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sannah Mchunu recently stepped out for the Mpumalanga TV launch and was an absolute stunner! The Briefly News Awards winner was a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous black number, and fans couldn't help but flood her comments section with compliments.

Ahead of the launch of Mpumalanga TV, our fave, Sannah Mchunu, decided to give fans a peep into how she stepped out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News