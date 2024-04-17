Sannah Mchunu looked stunning at the star-studded launch of Mpumalanga TV

The award-winning actress kept it clean with a black dress and high bun, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of her look

Sannah received endless compliments from her followers for her gorgeous photos

Sannah Mchunu's look for the Mpumalanga TV launch left fans impressed. Images: sanamchunu7

Sanah Mchunu recently stepped out for the Mpumalanga TV launch and was an absolute stunner! The Briefly News Awards winner was a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous black number, and fans couldn't help but flood her comments section with compliments.

Sannah Mchunu stuns at Mpumalanga TV launch

Ahead of the launch of Mpumalanga TV, our fave, Sannah Mchunu, decided to give fans a peep into how she stepped out.

From their Twitter (X) page, MPTV revealed that they would broadcast every day between 4 PM and 6 PM:

"Broadcasting live from 17 April 2024, Monday to Friday, from 4 PM to 6 PM

"Channels: DSTV 1KZN (Channel 261) or StarSat (Channel 482). Repeats on Saturday and Sundays."

Coming from a victory at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards, the actress looked her absolute best in a little black dress and high bun. The Gomora star completed her look with sparkly strappy heels and nearly stole the show at the prestigious event.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sannah posed for pictures, flaunting her killer curves and warm smile:

Mzansi reacts to Sannah Mchunu's look

Netizens were stunned by Sannah's gorgeous outfit, and flooded her comments section with endless compliments and heart-eyed emojis:

South African actress, Connie Chiume complimented Sannah:

"You are so beautiful, my darling."

imahlasela said:

"Lovely dress, mama."

queenmbee wrote:

"You're both so beautiful!"

kabelo.moseki posted:

"For me, personally, I absolutely love your smile."

tktucks responded:

"Mommy, you look good."

mulamabena was stunned:

"You ladies are very beautiful."

Flo Masebe shows off no-makeup look

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Florence "Flo" Masebe's latest makeup-free selfie that had social media buzzing.

The actress was complimented for her timeless beauty and gorgeous skin, with the men lining up to shoot their shots.

