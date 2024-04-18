Boity Thulo's mom, Modiehi, recently showed off her rare no-makeup face in a stunning selfie

The prophetess shared some uplifting words and self-encouragement to be comfortable in your own skin

Mzansi showed love to Mme Thulo and showered her with compliments for her gorgeous face

Boity Thulo’s mother, Modiehi, showed off her makeup-free face in a stunning selfie. Images: modiehithulo, boity

Boity Thulo's mom, Modiehi Thulo, is embracing her 50s and shared a gorgeous selfie and some pearls of wisdom. Mama Thulo ditched the makeup and signature oversized sunglasses for a clean face, and fans thought she looked as stunning as ever!

Boity Thulo's mom shares gorgeous selfie

Beauty sure runs in the Thulo genes, and Boity Thulo's mom proved that black don't crack!

Taking to her Instagram page, Mme Modiehi Thulo posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie showing off her stunning and glowing skin.

Not only that, but the famous prophetess also shared some positive self-talk, encouraging herself to embrace her 50s with pride and gave herself a soft pat on the back for rolling with the punches and still coming out on top:

"I’m still loving, adoring and respectfully enjoying your complicated life! You know you had to go through some stuff to get to this moment.

"Thank you, Modiehi, you gorgeous goddess and friend. Without you, I'd have absolutely nothing. I love you."

Mzansi reacts to Modiehi Thulo's selfie

Netizens showed love to Boity's mom and flooded her with endless compliments.

sheilamanyorio said:

"She's perfect!"

VuyoVee09 wrote:

"So beautiful, especially for her age."

PSelialia posted:

"She's so beautiful."

gracemasunyane showed love to Mme Thulo:

"I love the positive self-talk. Lots of love always, my personal person."

thandoorachel responded:

"Nothing beats the feeling of contentment, peace and tranquillity. Stay blessed and beautiful, Mama."

pontsho80 commented:

"You look beautiful, ausi Modiehi."

Flo Masebe shares makeup-free selfie

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Florence "Flo" Masebe's rare no-makeup selfie that had social media singing her praises.

The veteran actress had Mzansi men ready to risk it all for her, even lining up to shoot their shots.

