Boity’s Mother Opens Up About Battle with Ancestors over Consultation Fees

Modiehi Thulo, Boity's mother, has opened up about the details that determine how sangomas reach their consultation fees

The traditional healer revealed that it was the ancestors that dictate how much they should charge clients

Modiehi also apologised for not being able to cater to everyone who could not afford her spiritual services

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Boity’s mother, Modiehi Thulo, recently opened up about the difficulties she goes through when trying to determine consultation fees for her clients.

Boity’s mother has revealed some of the mysteries of the ancestors. Image: @boity/@modiehithulo

Source: Twitter

The traditional healer said that it was her desire to consult for free or at a minimal price, but her ancestors wanted otherwise. Taking to Instagram to explain, she said:

“Sometimes I wanna help for free. Sometimes I wanna reduce the price for consultation to R5.00 but Akuvu. I just can’t boGogo. Bo Mkhulu. It’s not me. It’s them. Those who gave me the gift to help.”

She continued:

“Please bear with me if I can’t help you for free. I tried. Trust me I did. Please don’t ask me to… I don’t even know how to charge a helper. I sometimes feel like I’m giving them too little, my former employees too!! It’s hard.”

Boity Thulo boasts about how cool her sangoma mother Modiehi is

Boity and her mother share a very strong bond as they have both answered their ancestral calling. Boity often takes to social media to show love to her mom and flaunt their close relationship. Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo opened up about what it feels like having a sangoma for a momma.

Briefly News saw a post where Boity expressed how proud she has always been that her mom is a sangoma. Knowing that the calling ran in her family is something Boity has always seen as a blessing, never something she felt she had to hide.

Boity started her journey to becoming a sangoma not too long ago either. Following in her mother’s footsteps is something Boity knew was the right decision for her – the calling called her and she listened.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za