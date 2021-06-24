Kelly Khumalo slams thirsty men: “This body is not for sale”

South African media personality Kelly Khumalo has taken to social media to rip into wealthy and thirsty men

The songstress made it clear that her body was not up for the highest bidder, and that she was not for sale

Mzansi social media users also shared their thoughts and agreed with Khumalo on the importance of self-worth

Kelly Khumalo has taken to social media to issue a stern warning to wealthy men that she is not for sale.

In her now famous Russian accent, Khumalo addressed the trend of men buying women for their own pleasures.

She said:

“Not for sale, I repeat, this body is not for sale, okay? Nor am I written for sale on my forehead. You know the selling of the body in this country is very high, especially in the entertainment business.

She went on to say that rich men were mistaken if they assumed they could do whatever they want.

“Put some respect on women. Sies!“

Kelly did not specify what prompted her rant but it seems someone may have attempted to pay to solicit her services, or in this case, body.

Social media users also weighed in with their thoughts on the matter and many agreed with Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo shuts down sister Zandile Khumalo, says relationship beyond repair

One thing about Kelly Khumalo is that when she’s made a decision, she doesn’t back down. Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandile made headlines when they had a very emotional and very public spat. Kelly then opened up about the relationship and made it clear that it is irreparable.

Speaking to TrueLove, the songstress revealed that she has completely written off Zandile.

“I’ve moved on from that part of my life. It no longer exists and never will.”

She went on to say that she was now focusing her time and attention on her children. The singer expressed sadness that her demanding career doesn’t grant her enough time with her kids but she understands that as a single parent, she has to work.

