Oops Momma: DJ Zinhle Slips Up and Shows off Preggie Belly

DJ Zinhle may be trying to hide her pregnancy but she recently slipped up and her fans noticed

The musician posted a photo of herself and tried to hide her protruding belly using a purse, but failed dismally

Although she has not yet confirmed anything, her belly and pregnancy glow will have fans keeping a close eye on developments

The rumours of DJ Zinhle’s alleged pregnancy are growing and sis may have added more fuel to the fire with her recent social media photo post. The musician looked as if she was trying to hide her growing belly with a purse, but failed dismally.

DJ Zinhle left fans suspicious when she tried to hide her tummy. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Even her loose-fitting brown two-piece was not enough to keep keen eyes away from her mommy tummy.

DJ Zinhle is definitely glowing and it’s clear that she is at a great place in her life and very happy. Social media users complimented her while some even pointed out that her beautiful belly was showing.

Either way, momma we wish you well on this journey and we’ll be watching.

Rumours start circulating that DJ Zinhle's pregnant with her 2nd child

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle is reportedly expecting her second child and first with boyfriend Murdah Bongz. This is according to a report by Sunday World. Several sources revealed to the publication that the couple is expecting and their baby is due to arrive soon.

The sources also explained that this is why the DJ has been wearing loose-fitting clothes recently. One of the sources went on to say that the pair were keeping the pregnancy as a secret as they were going to make a documentary about it.

It is also believed that Murdah Bongz will be taking the big step of paying lobola soon.

Upon learning of these reports, Briefly News undertook an investigation to see if there was any truth to the rumours. It seems they are not far-fetched at all as some locals have indeed spotted a “pregnant-looking” Zinhle and shared it on social media.

On 8 June, 2021, social media user Nozi Mnguni tweeted:

“DJ Zinhle is allegedly pregnant, my friend saw her yesterday. It makes sense now why she always wearing big clothes.”

In another picture posted by the muso one week ago, she could be seen wearing an oversized blazer that clearly covered her tummy.

