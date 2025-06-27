Babes Wodumo remembered her late husband Mampintsha on what would have been his birthday

She shared heartfelt videos and pictures of their time together along with a moving caption reflecting on their relationship

Several fans suggested ways in which Babes Wodumo can benefit while honouring and celebrating Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo remembered Mampintsha on his birthday. Image: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Popular Gqom singer Babes Wodumo left Mzansi in their feelings after celebrating her late husband Mampintsha’s heavenly birthday.

Babes Wodumo is still hurting from the loss of her husband, Mampintsha, who passed away on Christmas Eve in 2022. The Wena Wodumo star has been processing her grief her way and paying tribute to her late hubby whenever she gets the opportunity.

Babes Wodumo celebrates late hubby's heavenly birthday

On Friday, 27 June 2025, Babes Wodumo took to her Instagram account and shared videos and pictures of her with her late husband. In the caption, the controversial songstress reflected on her relationship with Mampintsha. She celebrated him on his birthday and declared her unwavering love for the father of her child. The post was captioned:

“Happy heavenly birthday Babazi ♥️ today is your birthday and a day we celebrate you we argued your where about but every moment and second I think of you I will forever cherish you and love you I am who I am because of you Mabhebeza I will forever embrace you and love till I for-fill our promise to one another every single moment without you is a moment I wish I you were here to spend with you Babazi ❤️ 🥰”

See the heavenly birthday tribute below:

Fans react as Babes Wodumo celebrates Mampintsha's heavenly birthday

Netizens filled the comments section with birthday messages for Mampintsha and consoled Babes Wodumo. Others suggested how Babes can benefit from her husband’s work and legacy.

Here are some of the comments:

behlumazali advised:

“If you can nje nge birthday yakhe ungenza nje iparty u perfome iingoma zakhe add clips of him ngemuva uthengise amatickiti so people can stop using his name udla ungadli wena they're actually showing you the opportunities you have with his legacy.”

thabani_tdm said:

“Happy heavenly birthday to Baba ka Sponge 🧽 ❤️”

mngunizamanguni replied:

“Oh, how I loved this guy. Happy birthday to him.”

sasamdlolo recounted:

“We were talking about him nje izolo, and my daughter said, ‘ Yena she misses uMampintsha.’ I also said the same 😢”

7694candy shared:

“😍😍Happy heavenly birthday, Shimora. You never died, but you have multiplied 🙌”

pumla_g said:

“I’m so sorry, Sisi😢😢😢We miss him too. He entertained us with his musical talent😢Happy Heavenly birthday to him. May God give you strength nino Sponge, on this day😢”

Babes Wodumo shares quality she looks for in a man

Meanwhile, Babes Wodumo previously left fans stunned after she shared what she is looking for in a man.

In April 2025, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo shared the qualities she is looking for in a man.

The Durban-based reality TV star admitted that she would never date a man who doesn't cheat.

Many netizens were stunned by Babes Wodumo's revelation as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

