South African Gqom star Babes Wodumo made a shocking revelation during an episode of her reality show

The Durban-based reality TV star admitted that she would never date a man who doesn't cheat

Many netizens were stunned by Babes Wodumo's revelation as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Babes Wodumo made a shocking revelation. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

One thing about Babes Wodumo, she will always give her fans and followers drama unprovoked. Recently, the Gqom star made a revelation that left many netizens stunned during an episode of her new reality TV show, Wena Wodumo.

An online user @VideosVuvu posted a clip of Babes Wodumo making a shocking revelation on her reality show that she would never date a man who doesn't cheat. In the clip, the dancer explained why she wouldn't date a guy who is loyal to her only.

Watch the clip here:

Netizens react to Babes Wodumo's revelation

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Babes Wodumo's revelation about the type of men she wouldn't date. Here's what they had to say:

@LihleonX said:

"She honestly doesn’t believe that a man can love her alone, very unfortunate but ke it’s her reality."

@Gcwabaza6 wrote:

"The way people are acting surprised as if they don’t have a clue about what she’s saying, is crazy... a lot of y’all have made peace with your man cheating on you, as long as you remain the main, but vele ngeke niyithi Vu!"

@Tai16t responded:

"She has never been loved!"

@_FGMK replied:

"Lol. First, it was Thando who said a man who doesn't abuse you doesn't love you, now Babes says men must cheat? Zulu nation, please come and explain @destinyzee."

@BanziMjalo commented:

"Nothing is as heartbreaking as normalised dysfunction because of a lack of self-awareness and self-worth. The thing about the universe is you need to believe you deserve better, stand on business when you don’t get better, and you will get better!"

Babes Wodumo said she won't date a man who doesn't cheat. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Trailer for Babes Wodumo's reality show

Meanwhile, the Durban Gqom star Babes Wodumo has finally released the trailer for her upcoming reality TV show Wena Wodumo. The reality show was originally titled Uthando Lodumo. Following the death of the Kwaito star Mampintsha, it was renamed Wena Wodumo.

Following the release of the trailer, Babes Wodumo's fans have been calling her TV gold as the trailer reveals some explosive details about Babes' marriage to the late Mampintsha Shimora and his alleged side chicks.

In the clip she shared on her Instagram page, a man is heard saying she is not Mampintsha's wife. In another scene, Babes speaks about opening Mampintsha's phone and finding some text messages from other women.

Babes Wodumo visits Shimora with a champagne bottle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo visited Shimora at the cemetery with a bottle of champagne in one hand.

People grew worried about her, with some saying they wished the singer would slow down and deal with her husband's death in another manner.

