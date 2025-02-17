Babes Wodumo returns to television with her reality show, previously known as Uthando Lodumo

Since her husband Mampinthsa Shimora passed away, the reality show has been named Wena Wodumo

Fans are excited to see what Babes Wodumo can do solo and hopefully get a glimpse of her life as a mother and a star

Babes Wodumo's reality TV show 'Wena Wodumo' will premiere in March. Image: @babeswodumo

Wena Wodumo is about to shake the TV game up. If the trailer is anything to go by, Babes Wodumo's reality TV show will showcase a different side of her and possibly answer some of her fan's burning questions.

Trailer for Babes Wodumo's reality show

Durban Gqom star Babes Wodumo has finally released the trailer for her upcoming reality TV show Wena Wodumo. The reality show was originally titled Uthando Lodumo. Following the death of the Kwaito star Mampinthsa, it was renamed Wena Wodumo.

Following the release of the trailer, Babes Wodumo's fans have been calling her TV gold as the trailer reveals some explosive details about Babes' marriage to the late Mampinthsa Shimora and his alleged side chicks.

In the clip she shared on her Instagram page, a man is heard saying she is not Mampintsha's wife. In another scene, Babes speaks about opening Mampinthsa's phone and finding some text messages from other women.

Babes also went as far as confronting one of the women at their home, claiming that they grew up together.

Fans excited for Babes reality TV show

Netizens are excited about the reality show and are already selling the drama that is about to hit their screens.

ntombie_hadebe exclaimed:

"One thing about you, you were made for the fame. You did not lie when you said “Babes WODUMO”. You are the star that you think you are!"

dee_nokuthula laughed:

"You're reality TV gold😂😂. I hope it gets many seasons."

djhappygalsa hyped:

"Yassssss my love ❤️🔥zyakhala."

santiago_bhengu shared:

"Weeeee jesu🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️izigaxa ezingaka can't wait ❤️I love you more when you stand for yourself."

Babes Wodumo visits Shimora with a champagne bottle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo visited Shimora to the cemetery with a bottle of champagne in one hand.

People grew worried about her, with some saying they wished the singer would slow down and deal with her husband's death in another manner.

