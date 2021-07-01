Babes Wodumo’s highly anticipated reality TV show Uthando Ludomo is here and the people of Mzansi are living for the content

Thomas Gumede is part of Babes' show and took to social media to express his gratitude towards those who made it possible

Fans cannot get enough of the first episode of Uthando Ludomo and are crying out for more as the content being delivered is too nice

The sauce has been delivered! Babes Wodumo’s highly anticipated reality TV show has hit the screens of Mzansi and it is juicy. Uthando Ludomo is available on Showmax and Babes has even given her fans some vouchers to make sure they are able to watch it.

With all the drama that has surrounded Babes and her controversial bae Mampintsha, fans couldn't wait for the reality TV show to drop.

Babes Wodumo’s highly-anticipated reality TV show 'Uthando Ludomo' is here and the people of Mzansi are impressed with the content. Image: @babeswodimo_hive

Taking to social media with the utmost pride, Thomas Gumede, who is part of the show, thanked everyone for making it possible.

Thomas posted:

“It took a whole lot of support for this to be a reality! Thank you so much to @RealNomalanga and @gagasifm for allowing the surprise proposal to be filmed at your station! #UthandoLodumo streaming now on @ShowmaxOnline.”

Fans flocked to social media to give their opinion on the show. While Mampintsha has left a sour taste in many people's mouths, they cannot deny the litness that this show is serving. Viewers had endless good things to say as the content is real, raw and relatable.

@BossMatriach posted in Babes and Mampintsha’s defence:

“The outside scene where they describe how they met, their journey and where they are now, moved me. These 2 are a match made in Heaven. Bayathanda nje. As to how the relationship transpired is another story. But you can't ignore their compatibility... #UthandoLodumo."

@NtombyGee commented:

“Mina this whole thing makes me uncomfortable. Mampintsha groomed Babes. The abuse, the cheating... Hai #UthandoLodumo.”

@katTshabalala1 was cry-laughing at Babes’ comment:

@Fuluza_Luonde can’t get enough of these two:

Peeps are begging for more episodes to be released, three just is not enough! The waiting is going to be torture.

@ZamarhWanda pleaded:

“Really enjoying #UthandoLodumo but we need more episodes.”

Babes wishes Mampintsha happy birthday in sweet post

Babes Wodumo took to social media to pay a sweet tribute to her husband Mampintsha on his birthday. Mpintsho celebrated his big day on Sunday, 27 June.

Briefly News reported that taking to her Instagram account, Babes posted a picture with her man and the caption:

“If I were to start la esisuka khona kungashona ilanga (where we come from, we’d be here all day). Mashimane we have had our challenges left right and center but hlezi sinqoba (we always win). Engakusho (what I would say is) I wouldn’t ask for any partner beside you. Ukuvezile (you showed that) when a man commits to change kubanjalo (it happens) the promise you have made.”

Some still cannot understand how Babes is still with Mampintsha. So, seeing posts like this has them feeling all kinds of confused. Toxic relationships are rife.

