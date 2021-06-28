Lungile Vundla and Sifiso Simelane are proud owners of a big fast-food outlet after opening their franchise together

The story of the two young South Africans is documented on social media by @KasiEconomy, confirming Vundla and Simelane’s new business venture

Mzansi social media users are now praising the two entrepreneurs, who have a bright future in the field of business

South Africans are congratulating two young businessmen who recently opened their Chicken Licken franchise restaurant. According to a post shared on social media by @Kasi Economy, Lungile Vundla and Sifiso Simelane are the new owners.

The South African business sector as well as social media users have shared their reactions. Briefly News looks at this influential story of the two young men.

Judging the comments and reactions, the post had collected more than 7 000 likes and 1 000 retweets by the time Briefly News compiled this article.

The post reads:

“Congrats@lungile_vundla and Sifiso Simelane for opening your own Chicken Licken franchise.”

@Kabzar said:

“Wow, congrats to both of them. I wish I could have a chat with them, I've identified a place with serious need for Chicken Licken and has the potential for good returns. I contacted Chicken Licken, unfortunately capital was the stumbling block.”

@ChickenLickenSA said:

“This is the #LickenLove content we signed up for.”

@Shannoramaila said:

@ChickenLickenSA, if a franchise is being built in your area and you want to apply for a vacancy there, what is the process one takes to apply?”

@Scnazzydj said:

“Where, sigcwale khona?”

@Maphefo2222 said:

“His own franchise going forward, am wishing all the best of luck ahead of you my brothers, and don't forget to treat your staff accordingly."

@Djtonic_SA said:

“Thank you the inspiration congratulations @lungile_vundla and Sifiso Simelane black child success is attainable black child #kasiEconomy.”

@Portia_Nokuzola said:

“Congratulations brothers, God knows how much I want to open MacDonald.”

@Moratib said:

“Congratulations to the brothers.”

