South Africa became the only country in Africa to host a private screening of F1 The Movie before its release date

Heineken gathered some of the most powerful people in media and the best Mzansi celebrities to watch the film in Johannesburg

Anele Mdoda and Zakes Bantwini kept the exciting event alive for the honourable guests on Thursday evening

South African movie lovers are anticipating another Box-Office record-breaker after seeing the thrilling trailer of Brad Pitt’s new movie.

After Heineken hosted an event at Mall of Africa on Thursday evening, even Mzansi A-listers were amazed by the delivery of the director, Joseph Kosinski’s work. The private screening was not like any other cinema experience.

Heineken ensured that they promoted the perfect blend of culture, excitement and responsible living. As an official global partner of Apple Original Films and a long-time collaborator with Formula 1, Heineken led the conversation around moderation in an era where drinking habits are evolving. The event not only highlighted the film's thrilling narrative but also served as a platform for a significant cultural shift, celebrating moments without the need for alcohol.

The brand’s global head, Nabil Nasser, said:

“At Heineken, we believe culture has the power to shape behaviour. By becoming part of F1 The Movie, we’re taking the conversation around moderation into a space that’s global, influential, and emotionally engaging.”

Star-studded attendance at the movie premiere

The premiere was held at the Mall of Africa at Ster-Kinekor Cinema. Anele Mdoda hosted the show while Zakes Bantwini kept the guests on their feet with his well-received mix before watching the film.

The event attracted South Africa’s most influential personalities, including big stars like Khuli Chana and Zola Nombona, who amplified the message of inclusivity and modern socialising.

The film first premiered in London and New York before the stars in the motherland could enjoy an exclusive watch. Snacks were provided to help digest the two-hour film.

The guests had to show off their inner F1 by either channelling the racers or rocking bold colours that well-represented the sport.

About F1 The Movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris

The production was a dream to watch as it had well-seasoned actors who carried out the script impeccably. The visuals were impeccable, and although the storyline was predictable, it was not boring.

Damson Idris shared:

“F1 is intense, it’s fast, it’s high-stakes, and it’s full of pressure. But that’s what makes it exciting. This short film flips the script — not just on racing, but on how we celebrate and connect.“

The film will be available in cinemas on Friday, the 27th of June.

