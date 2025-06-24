A Xhosa choir from Cape Town made waves after sharing their mesmerising talent in Europe

While Beyoncè debuted her Cowboy Carter tour in Paris the youngsters from Khayelitsha managed to steal the show

The musical group’s incredible performance touched social media users after posting their video on TikTok for the world to see

The townships of Cape Town hold powerful talent that speaks to the hearts of many people around the world.

A Xhosa choir from Khayelitsha moved many people around the globe with their street performance in Pari. Image: @thanda.choir

From the musical legend Brenda Fassie, who represented Langa, to the youngsters from Khayelitsha who share a love for the arts, the pure gifts are hard to ignore.

Cape Town choir makes waves in Paris

A youth choir, Thanda Choir, from Cape Town, Khayelitsha, moved people from all over the world. The Xhosa musical group filmed an effortless performance in the streets of Paris.

Although Beyoncé dominated Parisian content with the debut of her Renaissance tour, Thanda Choir managed to steal a bit of the spotlight. The group stays true to their African roots and usually performs IsiXhosa songs while dressed in their traditional attire.

Their agency has exposed them to international work and also awarded them with recognition for their hard work by the Academy Awards after one of their productions was nominated for an Oscar last year. The choir has only been around for two years, but has already impacted many lives with the 50 members’ talent.

Their viral performance in Paris has gained them loads of new fans from around the world, as their TikTok video garnered over two million views after posting on Monday morning. They captioned the well-performing post:

“We have heard you, Paris, and we are planning something special.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Khayelitsha choir recognised by the world

Social media users were amazed by the lovely performance and said:

@maya was wowed:

“With no mic? Her voice is so powerful.”

@Fei Wenli 🦋was touched:

“Argh, I’m crying. I love it when South African singing videos pop up on my timeline. I can feel the ancestors through the music.”

@Anderson shared:

“The Ancestors got me ready for battle.”

@liroy wondered:

“What if South Africa meant to heal the world through music?”

@Malum' Mahle.🕴🏽shared:

“Imagine if you were another South African on the streets and you randomly start hearing them sing, I would cry real tears.”

@Starboylen was amazed:

“All this for FREE?”

@ROZANNE commented:

“Tell me why I fully started crying at work. This is so beautiful. Wow.”

@Bri Simmons explained:

“We truly are our ancestors. This was ethereal and spiritual because I didn't understand a single word, but I felt connected, at peace, and nurtured. This feels like HOME and gives me instant chills. I love my people. Black people are in SYNC ( there's no denying it).”

