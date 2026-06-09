The Gauteng High Court heard testimony from a mother accused of human trafficking, sexual exploitation of minors, and abuse involving her daughters

The woman told the court that she did not coerce her 11 and 13-year-old daughters to have sexual relations with adult clients

However, the child’s statement, which was admitted into evidence, contradicts this version, alleging the girl was fearful and in distress

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A Gauteng mother has denied forcing her minor child into prostitution. Images: Chris Ryan and Miljko

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - A 38-year-old Gauteng mother currently on trial at the Gauteng High Court has told the court that her 11-year-old daughter’s involvement in alleged sexual encounters with adult clients was "her choice."

The mother is facing serious charges including human trafficking, sexual exploitation of minors, rape, abuse of children, and the creation and distribution of explicit material.

Mother denies forcing child into prostitution

The accused, whose identity is withheld to protect her children, is testifying in her second week on the stand. She has denied allegations that she groomed or coerced her daughters into exploitation.

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The court heard that she allegedly facilitated contact between her youngest daughter and an adult client, who had previously booked the 13-year-old daughter and was a regular client.

According to her testimony, the client expressed interest in meeting the younger child after seeing her in the neighbourhood and later made arrangements through communication with the family.

She further told the court that the client questioned the child’s age, and she admitted she told him the child was 12 going on 13 years old.

The mother then said the client spoke directly to the child and an arrangement was made for the meeting, which she claims the child agreed to on the condition that her older sister accompany her.

When questioned why she did not prevent the meeting from taking place, the mother told the court: “It was her choice.”

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Client transferred R18,000 to mother's account

Court proceedings also heard that the client allegedly transferred R18,000 into the mother’s bank account before collecting the children from a guesthouse in Boksburg and transporting them to Emperors Palace hotel in Kempton Park, returning them about 2 hours later.

The mother testified that after returning, the younger child showered and later asked to go out to the mall or flea market. She further stated the child would not speak about what happened.

Minor child says she was scared

However, in a separate statement before court, the child reportedly said she was frightened, distressed, and did not want to go.

The girl’s statement also allegedly described the adult involved in negative terms.

The accused has firmly rejected claims that she groomed or exploited her daughters, maintaining that she did not force them into any activity.

The trial continues.

Mother denied selling 13-year-old to Gauteng lawyer

The mother has also denied selling her 13-year-old, insisting that her eldest child acted of her own accord. The mother denied allegations that she supplied explicit content involving her 13-year-old daughter to multiple men or that she created and distributed the material online. The mother maintained that her eldest daughter independently chose to take photographs and videos of herself and to sell them to clients. She, however, acknowledged during testimony that payments linked to the material were deposited into her bank account.

The shocking case is being heard at the Gauteng High Court. Image: Michelly Rall

Source: Getty Images

Lawyer accused alongside mother denies allegations

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng lawyer accused alongside the mother of raping and 'purchasing' the 13-year-old girl applied for the case against him to be dismissed in the Johannesburg High Court. Carel Schoeman appeared in court where his legal team brought a Section 174 application for discharge, arguing that the evidence presented was insufficient for him to be called to answer. Schoeman faces 26 charges, including rape, sexual offences involving a minor, child trafficking, and related offences. In his plea explanation, Schoeman told the court that he believed the complainant was 19 years old at the time, stating that he had encountered an online profile in October 2022 which indicated she was an adult.

Source: Briefly News