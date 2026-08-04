South Africans questioned a new tuberculosis vaccine programme despite government preparations for possible future rollout

The vaccine remains in phase three clinical trials across several countries, including South Africa

Online reactions ranged from safety concerns to doubts about vaccines replacing existing tuberculosis treatments

Tuberculosis vaccine - administration of antigenic material (vaccine) to stimulate an individual's immune system to develop adaptive immunity to a pathogen. Images: Hailshadow and Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

South Africans reacted strongly after government confirmed preparations for a possible new tuberculosis vaccine rollout. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed vaccine remains under clinical testing before any approval.

The Department of Health welcomed progress involving the M72/AS01E vaccine according to multiple reports. Officials said preparations are underway should regulators approve the vaccine after trials.

The vaccine aims to prevent tuberculosis disease among adolescents and adults worldwide. Phase three trials are currently taking place across several participating countries.

Tuberculosis remains among the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, with South Africa carrying a heavy burden. Government has set a target of eliminating tuberculosis as a public health threat.

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South Africans question vaccine plans as trials continue

In a report by IOL News, the Department of Health said preparations remain proactive. Officials want readiness should clinical trials succeed and regulatory approval follow.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said authorities were preparing for possible registration processes. The vaccine would still require approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Health officials also confirmed an agreement involving vaccine manufacturing and future supply. The arrangement includes the Serum Institute of India and international partners.

Government said the agreement could eventually support production opportunities within South Africa. Officials believe the development represents important progress against a longstanding health challenge.

The Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine currently remains the only available tuberculosis vaccine. It is administered to young children but offers limited later-life protection.

Online reactions showed many South Africans remain unconvinced about another tuberculosis vaccine. Several questioned why new vaccines were necessary when treatment already exists.

Others raised concerns about clinical trials and participant safety before approval. Some commenters rejected vaccination entirely and preferred traditional remedies or personal health practices.

Despite criticism, the vaccine remains under evaluation and has not received approval. Authorities said availability depends on successful trials and regulatory clearance first.

See the report below:

Source: Briefly News