Kayla Oliphant watched men take control of spinning cars in Kimberley before deciding she wanted to be behind the wheel herself

At just 14, the Northern Cape teenager received a car that would set her on a path from a childhood dream to becoming one of SA’s most recognised female spinners

After more than a decade of pushing boundaries in a male-dominated space, Kayla is setting her sights on a new chapter that could take her talents even further

Kayla's impressive career in motorsports landed her a spot in Briefly News' Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring

Kayla Oliphant has built a decade-long career in South Africa's motorsport and now has a passion for stunt driving. Image: @kaylinmikayla

Source: Instagram

A young girl from the Northern Cape watched men spin cars in her community for years before deciding she wanted to be the one behind the wheel. Now she's chasing her dream of becoming a film stunt driver.

Kayla Oliphant, born and raised in Kimberley, started her spinning career at 14 when her father, Jerome Oliphant, bought her a BMW E30 Gusheshe. Eleven years later, the 25-year-old is one of the most recognised female spinners in the country.

The South African sport known for Gusheshe cars, burning tyres and dangerous stunts, is what Kayla describes as controlled chaos. Having grown up in the sport, Kayla now has her sights set on stunt driving for film productions and has already worked as a stunt double on Showmax's 2026 Spinners television series.

"Stunt driving in films became my passion."

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The motorsport that is usually performed in arenas, parks and streets is a lifestyle that Kayla grew up seeing, and is now shaping every time she gets strapped in and takes complete command of the vehicle. It's also a community that has always had her back.

Kayla stands out in the male-dominated sport

While the spinning circle welcomed Kayla from the start, with fellow spinners offering encouragement and support, the scepticism came from spectators who struggled to believe a teenage girl could handle the male-dominated sport. Her physical stature added another layer of challenge. She explained.

"I'm quite short, so we have to modify how far I sit from the steering wheel and pedals."

Despite the hardships, Kayla Oliphant has built an impressive career with several notable achievements. She has competed in major events, including the Red Bull Shay' iMoto competition, where she was the only female spinner in the 2022 edition and finished runner-up in 2019. She has also worked with Red Bull as a brand through the Shay' iMoto platform.

A move that made the young driver stand out in the sport is her signature Suicide Slide. The daring manoeuvre sees the driver partially exit the moving car through the window while it spins in a controlled drift. With only one leg anchoring them to the vehicle, the rest of the body hangs outside, the head dangerously close to the tyres, before climbing back inside.

The trick first earned Kayla widespread recognition and remains central to her identity as a spinner.

However, dangerous stunts are not without their consequences. Kayla has suffered a collapsed vertebra during her career and is candid about the long-term physical toll the sport can take.

Despite the risks, she says mental preparation is just as important as the mechanical side of spinning. Keeping emotions in check and maintaining focus are crucial, as losing concentration mid-spin can have dangerous consequences.

Kayla began spinning at the age of 14. Image: @kaylinmikayla

Source: Instagram

Her motorsport career moves beyond the arena

Believing that women in the sport need as much exposure and sponsorship as possible, Kayla steps off the track to collaborate with corporate partners through appearances and activations that promote female empowerment in motorsport, and uses the platform she's built to inspire.

Her father, Jerome Oliphant, played a key role in helping her take those first steps, and now her partner continues to be a source of support as she builds one of the most unique careers in South African sport, while keeping a movement alive:

“This is our culture”

This feature forms part of Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring, proudly sponsored by Cars.co.za. As a proudly South African brand, Cars.co.za is committed to celebrating and empowering the women shaping the future of motoring in South Africa.

More Briefly News stories on Women of Wonder

South Africa's "Queen of Smoke," Stacey-Lee May, overcame bullying to become the country's first female Monster Energy motorsport athlete, inspiring women through her success in the male-dominated world of spinning and drifting.

After years of supporting races from the sidelines, a group of Parklands College prefects got behind the wheel themselves, impressing South Africans with their confidence and determination on the track.

Nicole Capper Austin, former Mrs South Africa and Survivor SA star, has built a successful career as a marketing leader while combining her passion for motorsport, adventure and inspiring others beyond the world of horsepower.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News