Emma-Rose Dowling is a 15-year-old motorsport driver from South Africa who has been racing since she was nine

The inspirational teen has been selected as the first South African girl for the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive Programme

The St Dunstan's pupil juggles international travel, training and schoolwork to keep her racing career on track

Dowling's incredible achievements at such a young age led to her being named the youngest participant in Briefly News' Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring

Emma-Rose Dowling on track and on the podium as part of the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive Programme. Photo: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Most 15-year-olds are worried about weekend plans. Emma-Rose Dowling is worried about lap times. Earlier in 2026, Dowling made history as the first South African girl selected for the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive Programme, and she is only just getting started. Dowling spoke to Briefly News after she was included in the fifth instalment of the annual Women of Wonder project.

Introduced to racing at nine years old through her family, she's since juggled international competition with schoolwork at St Dunstan's, navigating a male-dominated sport where she's often been the only girl on the grid.

"I was usually the only girl on the grid; it was intimidating at first, and some boys didn't quite like racing against a girl, so I knew I had to earn respect through my driving rather than expect it because I was different," she recalled.

A family affair from the start

Dowling's love for motorsport didn't come out of nowhere. She grew up watching her grandfather, dad and uncles race, and she was hooked from her very first visit to the track.

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"From the moment I arrived at the track, I fell in love with everything about it, the atmosphere, the sound of the engines, and the excitement of racing, even the smell of engines revving," she told Briefly News.

When she started travelling and competing against some of the best young drivers in the world, Dowling's love for the sport was solidified. She knew that racing was more than just a hobby; it was what she wanted to do with her life. So, what's the dream? To become an F1 driver, of course.

Emma-Rose Dowling out on track, leading the pack in kart 212. Photo: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Now that she knows what she wants to achieve, Dowling has to put in the work, but she can't do it alone. Karting demands a huge amount of time and money, making a strong support system essential for anyone chasing a future in motorsport. Emma-Rose is fortunate to have one. Her parents have sacrificed a great deal to keep both her and her younger brother, Brodi, who also races, on track. She said her family's consistent support, combined with the people behind the scenes in her racing career, has played a huge role in helping her get to where she is today.

The 15-year-old explained motorsport has always been a family journey. Her parents have travelled with her to races around the world, helped her prepare and stood by her through the highs and lows. And nothing motivates someone quite like a little sibling rivalry. The teen racer said having a younger brother who shares her passion has pushed her to become a better driver. She added that she is equally thankful for Toyota Gazoo Racing Academy, her coaches, mechanics and everyone else who has backed her journey, saying every milestone has been a team effort.

Emma-Rose Dowling gears up ahead of a GR Cup session in her Toyota Gazoo Racing kit. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Earning respect on a male-dominated grid

Motorsport has never been an easy space for women to break into, and Dowling felt that from day one. While motorsport has become more inclusive over the years, Emma-Rose said she still had to earn her place on the grid. The 15-year-old admitted that competing against boys with years more experience came with its challenges, but instead of letting the doubts shake her confidence, she used them as fuel to work harder and prove she belonged.

She's since learned that the sport doesn't care about gender, only performance.

"I've learned that the stopwatch doesn't care whether you're a boy or a girl. If you're prepared, committed and fast, you earn respect," she said.

Juggling school, travel and training

Dowling described the travelling as the hardest part of her routine. Competing internationally means long-haul flights, late nights, early mornings, studying on aeroplanes, doing homework in airports and living out of a suitcase for weeks at a time.

"It can be challenging, but it's also taught me so much about discipline, resilience, and time management," she said.

Between travelling, racing and keeping up with school, Dowling has little free time. She also fits in physical training, simulator sessions and on-track testing to stay race-ready. The young driver said maintaining a healthy lifestyle has been key to balancing it all, adding that good nutrition, fitness and recovery help her perform at her best, both mentally and physically.

While she knows her schedule looks nothing like a typical teenager's, she doesn't see it as a loss.

"I don't feel like I'm missing out. I feel incredibly fortunate to be travelling the world, representing South Africa, and living my dream. Every sacrifice I make today is an investment in the future I'm working towards," she said.

Take a look at a video of Dowling in action below:

Changing the game for girls in motorsport

Dowling has already noticed a shift in the sport since she started racing five years ago, with more girls on the grid and more opportunities opening up. She credits Susie Wolff and the F1 Academy for a lot of that progress.

Given the opportunity to ever speak to Susie Wolff, Dowling wouldn't waste it. She said she would ask the F1 Academy managing director what separates the drivers who make it to Formula 1 from those who don't, and what she should be doing now, at just 15, to maximise her chances of one day racing at the highest level.

Being chosen for the Discover Your Drive Programme means a great deal to her, and if she ever receives an opportunity to speak to Susie Wolff, Dowling wouldn't waste it. She said she would ask what separates the drivers who make it to Formula 1 from those who don't, and what she should be doing now, at just 15, to maximise her chances of one day racing at the highest level.

As for her own story, Dowling hopes to inspire other young South African girls to carve a name for themselves in the motorsport industry.

"If my story encourages even one girl to put on a helmet for the first time or believe she can compete internationally, then I've already made a difference," she said.

Focused and strapped in, Emma-Rose Dowling gets ready to hit the track. Photo: Supplied.

Source: UGC

3 More Women of Wonder 2026 stories

Briefly News reported on another Women of Wonder 2026 participant earlier. Chloe Stuart, a 17-year-old racer who started karting at seven, has become the first woman in 50 years to win the Formula Vee Rookie Championship.

reported on another participant earlier. Chloe Stuart, a 17-year-old racer who started karting at seven, has become the first woman in 50 years to win the Formula Vee Rookie Championship. Pamela Mtanga, an Eastern Cape-born influencer with over 313,000 followers, pivoted from fashion and lifestyle content to Formula 1 as "Pam the Paddock Princess," a leap that led to an Austrian Grand Prix invitation seven months later and a growing platform built on driver interviews, paddock fashion, and post-race breakdowns.

Cape Town's Amelia Anne Bishop, who fell in love with racing at three, finally got her first race car for her 18th birthday and now trains with ANGRi Racing while balancing school leadership.

This feature forms part of Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring, proudly sponsored by Cars.co.za. As a proudly South African brand, Cars.co.za is committed to celebrating and empowering the women shaping the future of motoring in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News