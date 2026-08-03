Nicki Minaj activated a paid subscription on her X page, promising exclusive content and live streams for loyal followers

The Moment 4 Life rapper attracted over 2,300 subscribers within three days of launching the service and was looking forward to sharing more exclusives

Critics accused Nicki of being broke, while her social media supporters called the move a calculated business decision

Nicki Minaj launched a subscription service for her followers. Images: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj once again set the internet ablaze after switching on a paid subscription feature on her X page, dividing fans and trolls alike over what the bold move means for one of hip-hop's biggest names.

Months after landing in legal trouble, the High School hitmaker made the announcement on 1 August 2026, telling her followers the exclusive space was designed for her loyal supporters.

"It's for ppl wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times… elevate, levitate, meditate."

Nicki Minaj is charging her X followers R181,70 to access exclusive content on her page. Images: Win McNamee/Getty Images, NICKIMINAJ/ Twitter

Source: UGC

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In a follow-up post, she described how much she was enjoying sharing secret content with subscribers and being able to "annoy them whenever she wants."

Access to the page comes at R181,70 per month. Within just three days of the launch, more than 2,300 people had already signed up, signalling a strong early appetite from her devoted fanbase and publications looking for spicy content.

The subscription launch comes only months after Nicki publicly aligned herself with US President Donald Trump, who famously praised her in widely circulated videos.

See Nicki Minaj's announcement below.

Social media reacts to Nicki Minaj's move

Not everyone was impressed. A wave of critics took to social media accusing the rapper of being in financial trouble.

deuxbanzada said:

"Oh yeah, she's really broke."

theebaddiebey reacted:

"No one can convince me she isn't going broke. She's being sued left and right for non-payments, outstanding balances, and debt. Now she's launching subscriptions to get paid by her fans every month."

theessenceofit7 wrote:

"A recession indicator as we've never seen before."

Nicki Minaj's move to charge followers for exclusive content sparked mixed reactions. Image: Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Her supporters, however, were quick to push back, framing the decision as clever rather than desperate.

AyndaMthimkhulu said:

"Nicki is so calculated cause now all the people who always want to say something bad about her will have to pay to see what she says."

RamatVictory reacted:

"She has been giving y'all free content to boost your pages for way too long. No more free content; now you have to pay up!"

ZeusNetworkTea added:

"It's called a subscription, which is completely OKAY! And the best business decision she could ever make as a businesswoman!"

Nicki Minaj speaks about the Illuminati

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nicki Minaj speaking about being targeted by people in the Illuminati.

The rapper revealed that there were calculated moves to tarnish her career; however, social media felt she was holding back.

Source: Briefly News