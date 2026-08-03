Nicki Minaj Launches X Subscription for Exclusive Content, Fans and Critics Clash Over Move
- Nicki Minaj activated a paid subscription on her X page, promising exclusive content and live streams for loyal followers
- The Moment 4 Life rapper attracted over 2,300 subscribers within three days of launching the service and was looking forward to sharing more exclusives
- Critics accused Nicki of being broke, while her social media supporters called the move a calculated business decision
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Nicki Minaj once again set the internet ablaze after switching on a paid subscription feature on her X page, dividing fans and trolls alike over what the bold move means for one of hip-hop's biggest names.
Months after landing in legal trouble, the High School hitmaker made the announcement on 1 August 2026, telling her followers the exclusive space was designed for her loyal supporters.
"It's for ppl wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times… elevate, levitate, meditate."
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In a follow-up post, she described how much she was enjoying sharing secret content with subscribers and being able to "annoy them whenever she wants."
Access to the page comes at R181,70 per month. Within just three days of the launch, more than 2,300 people had already signed up, signalling a strong early appetite from her devoted fanbase and publications looking for spicy content.
The subscription launch comes only months after Nicki publicly aligned herself with US President Donald Trump, who famously praised her in widely circulated videos.
See Nicki Minaj's announcement below.
Social media reacts to Nicki Minaj's move
Not everyone was impressed. A wave of critics took to social media accusing the rapper of being in financial trouble.
deuxbanzada said:
"Oh yeah, she's really broke."
theebaddiebey reacted:
"No one can convince me she isn't going broke. She's being sued left and right for non-payments, outstanding balances, and debt. Now she's launching subscriptions to get paid by her fans every month."
theessenceofit7 wrote:
"A recession indicator as we've never seen before."
Her supporters, however, were quick to push back, framing the decision as clever rather than desperate.
AyndaMthimkhulu said:
"Nicki is so calculated cause now all the people who always want to say something bad about her will have to pay to see what she says."
RamatVictory reacted:
"She has been giving y'all free content to boost your pages for way too long. No more free content; now you have to pay up!"
ZeusNetworkTea added:
"It's called a subscription, which is completely OKAY! And the best business decision she could ever make as a businesswoman!"
Nicki Minaj speaks about the Illuminati
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nicki Minaj speaking about being targeted by people in the Illuminati.
The rapper revealed that there were calculated moves to tarnish her career; however, social media felt she was holding back.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za