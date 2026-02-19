United States President Donald Trump publicly praised Nicki Minaj during a Black History Month event at the White House held on Wednesday, 18 February 2026

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, South African broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the clip on his X (Twitter) account

Several social media users used humour to compare the situation to South African politics, while some reignited conversations involving Trevor Noah

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a clip of Trump praising Nicki Minaj. Image: Jim Spellman, Win McNamee

Popular broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo was stunned by a video of United States President Donald Trump gushing over rapper Nicki Minaj.

It is no secret that Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj are buddies, with the two even ganging up against South African comedian Trevor Noah after his jokes during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

The political love affair between Trump and Nicki continued on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, as the United States President gushed about the Young Money rapper during his speech at the White House.

Sizwe Dhlomo questions clip of Trump gushing over Nicki Minaj

Blogger Clash Report shared a now-viral video of Trump giving Nicki Minaj her flowers during a Black History Month event in Washington, D.C.

“I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She's so beautiful. Her skin's so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said, ‘She didn't want to get into that.’ But she was so beautiful and so great,” Trump said in the viral video shared on X (Twitter).

As X users weighed in on the video, seasoned TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo joined the conversation. The video left Dhlomo stunned and doubting its authenticity. Sizwe Dhlomo’s reaction was captioned:

“What!? Is this a real video? Lol!”

SA reacts as Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on clip of Trump praising Nicki

In the comments, social media users assured Sizwe Dhlomo that the video of Trump singing Nicki Minaj’s praises wasn’t AI-generated. Others asked him to confirm the allegations made by Nicki Minaj regarding Trevor Noah.

Here are some of the comments:

@Bet38961207 explained:

“Remember Nicki supports him, so he wanted to say something nice about her and show appreciation for her, but didn't know what to say, because he really doesn't know her that well, so he chose to talk about her nails and skin!”

@KeaLedwaba_ joked:

“Lol, Imagine Ramaphosa talking about Nadia Nakai during SONA 😭😭😭”

@TheSamariturn asked:

“Is Trevor gay? Or do you only comment when he comments on others, not your friends?”

@VNtlonze47622 gushed:

“He can stand up for America and his people 50x better than Ramaposa, as funny and stupid as he looks, but he can deliver 🐐”

Mzansi weighed in after Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a video of Trump gushing over Nicki Minaj. Image: Brendan SMIALOWSKI

