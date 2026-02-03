On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Musa Khawula took a swipe at Sizwe Dhlomo after Nicki Minaj made serious allegations about Trevor Noah's romantic life

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Musa Khawula's suggestion

Social media users reacted with mixed views, with some demanding a stronger response from Sizwe, while others praised him for maintaining composure

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Musa Khawula’s suggestion. Image: Musa Khawula/YouTube, kaya959/Instagram

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to a jab about his sexuality following allegations that one of his best friends is homosexual.

Dhlomo’s best friend, Trevor Noah, dominated social media trending charts after hosting the Grammy Awards on Sunday, 1 February 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena located in Downtown Los Angeles.

Noah rubbed a few people, including American rapper Nicki Minaj, the wrong way with his jokes during the awards ceremony. As retaliation for the joke, Minaj made allegations about Trevor's romantic life.

As South Africans and the rest of the world weighed in on the allegations, Musa Khawula took a jab at Sizwe Dhlomo, prompting a response from the outspoken Kaya FM radio host.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Musa Khawula’s sexuality jab

On Tuesday, 3 January 2026, Musa Khawula suggested that Sizwe Dhlomo’s hidden homosexuality was becoming obvious after the allegations against his bestie, Trevor Noah. The post was captioned:

“Hi @SizweDhlomo baby, the gays are saying the closet is transparent, xo xo, gossip girl.”

See the post below:

Sizwe Dhlomo, who often savages netizens if they cross him, took Musa Khawula’s jab in his stride and shared a light-hearted response. Sizwe Dhlomo’s response read:

“lol! K”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's response to Musa Khawula

In the comments, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some asked for Sizwe to address the allegations head-on, others applauded him for his measured response to Musa Khawula.

Here are some of the comments:

@MbusoDlamini01 said:

“The world desperately wants you and Trevor to be gay. Is it the no children thing?”

@DtalksZA7 remarked:

“To think Musa will tread carefully now after the time he spent in jail, but nope.”

@MalumSid claimed:

“The last time someone answered 'lol! k' the Rumours were True🫣”

@RealMadamCoco applauded:

“You always maintain your aura😎👌🏾”

@ObieJordanWorld interpreted:

“That ‘K’ means, ‘hold my bottle of water, I'm still in LA. We’ll speak when I'm back.’”

@LankyDuude said:

“Lol, this guy is always saying outrageous stuff. When you keep your life private, people always come up with these things, and when you let the public in your life, they still use it against you.”

@msmonakhisi said:

“Sizwe doesn't have time to worry about nonsense. He is not moved shem.’

@Zenani1997 applauded:

“Thank you for not entertaining such Bhut'Sizwe👊🏽”

@Innocent_Menzi predicted:

“What I know is that Musa will apologise before the end of the business day. He will be summoned like the rest who tried their luck and failed. @SizweDhlomo make him dance!”

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Musa Khawula’s jab. Image: Musa Khawula/YouTube, kaya959

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to questions about his preference

This isn't the first time Sizwe Dhlomo's sexuality has come under public scrutiny.

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo responded to queries about his preference on social media on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

This was after serious accusations made by Floyd Shivambu against Sizwe Dhlomo in 2015 were reignited amid their explosive feud on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Source: Briefly News