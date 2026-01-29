On Thursday, 29 January 2026, DJ Maphorisa shared a snippet of his first official release of 2026, days after announcing he was leaving Amapiano

He announced when the new single, which features four individuals, will be released on digital streaming platforms

Fans responded with mixed reactions, with some expressing amazement at the single’s production and Maphorisa's verse

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Maphorisa gave fans a glimpse of his new sound. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Renowned producer and wheelspinner DJ Maphorisa previewed his first song weeks after he announced that he was leaving Amapiano for his first love, Afro House. The new song is scheduled for release on Friday, 30 January 2026, with the preview getting a thumbs up from Afro House producer DJ Shimza.

There’s no doubt that DJ Maphorisa is a super producer who can excel in any genre. On Thursday, 29 January 2026, Lord Phori reminded South Africans that he is not one to be played with when he previewed his first official release of 2026.

DJ Maphorisa announces first release of 2026 after leaving Amapiano

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, DJ Maphorisa announced the return of his many personas, MadMoney, on a new song. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The Return of MadMONEY 🤾🏾🗑️ Drops Midnight.”

The post featuring a preview of the song Aiboo, where Maphorisa drops a fire rap verse as MadMoney. On the track, the New Money Gang boss roped in the talents of 3-Step producer duo Thukuthela and Jazzworx, vocalist GL Ceejay and producer DJ Da Lee LS.

Listen to the preview of the song below:

Fans react after DJ Maphorisa previews first release of 2026

Social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. Industry peer DJ Shimza reshared the preview on his X account and gave DJ Maphorisa his flowers for being a dope producer.

Here are some of the comments:

@zeusblxckthe1st asked:

“You were serious about leaving Amapiano? So, we should expect a 3-step album?”

@Sparzito_ remarked:

“Lol, you can't hate on Phori, he’s in a league of his own, this track is going to shake the game, mind you, it's still the beginning of the year, best believe more is coming 🔥🤞”

@NkoCy_Macuacua gushed:

“One thing for sure, you know music, not just music commercial music, you know how to make music that will make us sweat in the taverns and clubs and flex at a chillers party. Big up, I can't wait to hit the dance with this one playing.”

@Guyu_Maxakadzi praised:

“Broo that floow, ‘ngi starti monto tjitji, ngi sendi I message twitwi’ 🔥”

@Kingblack119 said:

“Listening to this clip confirms to me that Phori is the Goat, the change of tempo and transition within the song is something else. (NB: DON'T COME FOR ME I DON'T KNOW MUSIC TERMS, BUT I HAVE A GOOD EAR FOR MUSIC).”

@NdlovuOleb89076 asked:

“Who produced it?”

Fans reacted after DJ Maphorisa previewed his first release of 2026. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to DJ Maphorisa’s lookalike

In other news, Briefly News reported that another lookalike of DJ Maphorisa surfaced on social media and had fans howling with laughter.

This was after a video of the DJ's doppelgänger meeting a fan left the online community stunned by their striking resemblance; they even gave him hilarious names. Meanwhile, others suggested that the man should leverage his resemblance to Porry and start making guest appearances or bookings to capitalise on his viral fame.

Source: Briefly News