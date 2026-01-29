"Don't Tell Me Us are Leaving," Eva Modika Reacts to Clement Maosa's Desert Episode on 'Skeem Saam'
- Clement Maosa took to social media on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, to post about his latest desert episode on Skeem Saam
- Maosa's character Kwaito Seakamela is stuck in a desert with his half-brother and best friend Tbose (played by Hungani Ndlovu)
- Viewers reacted to the actor's post by asking him if he's leaving the SABC1 educational soapie
Musician and actor Clement Maosa left Skeem Saam confused this week with his latest social media post about his desert episode on the educational soapie.
Maosa previously made headlines when he addressed rumours that he was leaving the show where he plays Kwaito Sekamela-Maputla.
Popular reality TV star Eva Modika, who's a fan of the soapie, reacted to Maosa's post on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.
The actor thanked the soapie on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, for giving him a platform to showcase his talent.
He captioned the post: "Dear God, thank you for the gift of storytelling. @skeemsaam13, thank you for the many years of excellence and greatness. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity, memories, and experiences. We laugh, cry, and celebrate together. Ours is to tell true, authentic African stories that resonate with our people on a daily basis, while educating and entertaining. The task is bigger than us, but we remain servants. I guess Kwaito, Zamokuhle, Kwai-Kwai Seakamela-Maputla is a part of my identity now 🫣. @sabc1_mzansifosho the journey continues fo sho. I am an actor! 🎭"
TVSA said on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 'Skeem Saam's crash and burn: who will die in the desert?'
In the desert episode, Kwaito, Tbose (Hungani Ndlovu), and Bra Boikie (Samson Ndlovu) are trapped in the desert after a devastating plane crash.
The trio has no phones, no water, no shelter or food, and every moment is a test of endurance, loyalty, and cunning.
"Who will make it out alive, and who will fall victim to Bra Boikie’s wrath?" asked the entertainment channel.
Skeem Saam fans react to Maosa's post
Madame.Merane responded:
"I thought you were gonna say you're leaving Skeem Sam😭😂."
Maosa's fan Hellenseabi said:
"Ngwaneshu, what a journey. From the first day of auditions. What a journey it has been. Forever proud of you. 👏."
Social media influencer Eva Modika commented:
"Don't tell us you're leaving, wena!"
Skeem Saam actress Zizo_Sobhutyu said:
"You did such an amazing job with this storyline, brother!! forever rooting for you ❤️🔥."
Awe.1308 responded:
"I thought you were going to say goodbye, thank God you're still going to be part of our entertainment.....you really outdid it🔥🙌❤️😍."
Vonanimylooks replied:
"For a second I thought it’s a goodbye message 😭my heart😭…come back in one piece Lizzy got news for you 🥳🔥❤️."
Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa ventures into music
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actor Clement Maosa expanded his creative pursuits to try his hand at music.
The Skeem Saam star spoke about his new venture and the exciting plans he has for the festive season.
This comes after Maosa spoke about the risk he took to become an actor, a passion he had from a young age.
