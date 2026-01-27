Popular South African musician and actor Ayanda Daweti has secured a role on Mzansi's popular TV show Inimba

Daweti, who previously starred on Showmax's Soft Lif e and eTV's Scandal! opens up about his character

Viewers of the isiXhosa telenovela recently commented on the show's storyline and characters

'Scandal!' star Ayanda Daweti secures the role of Xolani Mabandla in 'Inimba'. Images: @UNtlatywa and YouthVillage

Source: Twitter

Former Soft Life and Scandal! actor Ayanda Daweti recently opened up about joining Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Inimba as Xolani Mabandla.

The isiXhosa-speaking actor is famously known for his character Chumani Langa, in eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal!

Daweti's latest role is related to Inimba's popular character, Likamva "Kamva" Mabandla, who exited the show after he was killed in a car accident.

A fan of the show, @untlatywa, introduced the actor to viewers of the show on his X account on 16 January 2026. Daweti made his debut at Kamva Mabandla's (Tshepiso Jeme) funeral a few episodes ago.

The former Scandal! actor confirmed in an interview with Sunday World on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, that he's joined the isiXhosa telenovela as Xolani Mabandla.

Xolani is a long-absent son who is returning home with a different rhythm, a different language, and a lived experience that immediately sets him apart.

“Viewers can expect a different energy. He’s a son of the Mabandlas who’s been away for quite some time,” says the Soft Life star.

Daweti adds that Xolani cares, is family-oriented, and a mother’s boy, who does everything at the back of his mind; he’s acknowledging his mother’s feelings.

Inimba fans react to the current storyline

@Ms_Pepi said:

"I can't believe Thumeka is the one going to end up in a psych ward. I would have bet money it would be Forest."

@WhyUfikelate commented:

"Lazarus is thinking of snitching on Thumeka because what the heck! Yanga is drowning while Thumz is babysitting Qhawe. Y'all wanted Noluntu and Goodness to come out of Thumthum nakhuya."

@kailo_baby replied:

"She probably sang this lullaby to Likamva as a child... "Thula Likamva wami".

@kailo_baby wrote:

"Thumaiza is really losing it now. Rushing her to see Q was too soon. She should have stayed in the village for a bit to grieve properly and heal at her own pace."

@kailo_baby responded:

"It's how they're all ignoring her and her pain. Everyone has moved on...very easily, I must add. Askies Yanga mtanam, kuzolunga okhamba kweskati."

@shireenhlalele reacted:

"Lazarus, whatever Zoleka says, don't even entertain it cause she always stands up for Thumeka. Send that thing to a mental institution. She is nuts!"

'Scandal!' star Ayanda Daweti scores the role of Xolani Mabandla as 'Inimba'. Image: YouthVillage

Source: Twitter

Mzansi Magic’s Inimba hailed best telenovela in 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African fan-favourite telenovela Inimba was hailed as the best show to have been produced in 2025.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald emphasised how this show has the best storyline.

Many netizens couldn't agree more, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Source: Briefly News