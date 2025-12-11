South African fan-favourite telenovela Inimba was hailed as the best show to have been produced in 2025

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald emphasised how this show has the best storyline

Many netizens couldn't agree more, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Fans named 'Inimba' the best telenovela on TV. Image: @lunathimampofu, @tinajaxa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic's latest show, Inimba, has been keeping viewers at home glued to their seats with its explosive storyline. Recently, netizens on social media decided to give the telenovela its flowers for being the best they have seen on screen this year.

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, the award-winning entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed on social media that the show, which has been renewed for a second season, has been the best telenovela to have been produced in 2025.

Macdonald stated how pure and beautiful the storyline has been, focusing on the daily challenges that people in reality face and also shared that Inimba is the only telenovela that didn't display any adult scenes since its first episode.

Many netizens couldn't agree more, as they suggested that many production companies should follow in their footsteps and deliver such content for viewers at home.

The post reads:

"The best show to come out of 2025 on local television! We’ve been through so many different journeys on the show, the ups, the downs and tonight’s final scene was absolutely heartbreaking."

See the post below:

SA praises Inimba's cast and production crew

Many internet users flooded the comment section hailing the show and also naming it the best to have been produced. Here's what they had to say below:

@MackbethShisane said:

"Very good show, and yes, it is the best show on TV in a long time, though I wish Zoleka had borrowed Thumeka's tears for yesterday's episode. She tried, but the tears weren't coming."

@Thuthukile29 wrote:

"Pure beautiful storytelling."

@EzamaCirha commented:

"Plus no dragging of any storyline, pure beauty and very good entertainment."

@EtherealWater replied:

"I hope they start exploring other characters. I don't remember seeing Lukhanyo's wife, Thulani's home, or Linda's life. I'm so interested in them."

@kheswa_lee stated:

"I literally cried with them; that was painful to watch. The emotions felt real. Shout out to Ayakha and Lunathi, that was a stellar performance."

@masindiday responded:

"But very unfair to Zoleka; she's never had time to breathe. Always something comes up. In life, there are good and bad times. Hay cha."

@TholisoN shared:

"I am so mad at myself because I never watched it. Since My Brother's Keeper, I never watched TV again."

'Inimba' has been renewed for a second season. Image: @lunathimampofu

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Zoleka's mansion

In a previous report from Briefly News, Inimba fans were concerned about their fan-favourite character, Zoleka, who is married to Hlathi.

It was revealed that they are married in community of property, and she might lose half of her estate to her estranged husband after filing for divorce. According to the story, Zoleka's estate is worth over R100 million, which means Hlathi might walk away a millionaire. "Zoleka’s estate is worth R200 million? Hlathi is about to become wealthy moes if Zoleka doesn’t successfully hide her assets," and X user wrote.

Source: Briefly News