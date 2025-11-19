Fans of Mzansi Magic's latest telenovela, Inimba , are impressed with Zoleka and Lazarus' relationship

Lazarus recently topped social media trends when he dragged Zoleka's ex-husband, Hlathi, who wanted to claim her baby

Zoleka also defended Lazarus when his ex-wife, Lillian Gumede, tried to sabotage their relationship

'Inimba' fans are impressed with Zoleka for defending Lazarus. Images: Mzansi Magic and Jabu Mcdonald

Inimba fans recently praised Zoleka (played by Lunathi Mampofu) for standing up for her man, Lazarus (played by Loyiso McDonald).

The fan-favourite couple, Zoleka and Lazarus, have been trending on social media since she divorced Hlathi.

In the scene shared on social media, Lazarus' ex-wife Lillian Gumede (played by Samkelo Ndlovu) confronts him about their past relationship and accuses him of deceiving her.

Zoleka replies by telling Lillian that she's still in love with Lazarus, and she planned to destroy their relationship because she's jealous.

Inimba viewer @FikileVezi shared on her X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, that Zoleka proved this week that she loves Lazarus.

"Where are those people who said my gal MaZo doesn't love Lazarus? Come out, I want y'all one by one," she wrote.

Inimba fans respond to Zoleka and Lazarus' storyline

@Siqhamise_Rala responded:

"Mna, I never said she doesn't love her, I just said I hated how she never defended Laz when she could have. Nam uyandifuna?"

@lee_eyees replied:

"Her Majesty Queen Zo is defending her Majesty King Laz. This was beautiful to watch."

@kiing_rato said:

"I've honestly never been prouder of her."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"This is the epitome of what a power couple should be. Lazarus defended Zoleka against Hlathi, and Zoleka fought for Lazarus against Lillian Gumede. No Hlathi, Sydney, and Lillian formed against my power couple shall prosper."

@Amor_kotola responded:

"I like how the fight is woman to woman and man to man. Thank you, MaZo."

@bonganisikhosa7 wrote:

"But now I need them to come down on Hlathi like a ton of bricks."

@AyandaMJ03 commented:

"It'll be very easy to take down uHlathi because there is abantwana bakhe (his kids are not) involved, and Thumeka, who doesn't condone all of this."

@MnikinaS said:

"That was not the time to nurse Lillian's feelings... yes, she was right, but hey, sisabhidwe ngu Hlathi. Makame yena. Zoleka should have slapped Qhawe with the following 'futsek awundiboni wena mntanandini'."

@mfundocj reacted:

"Do you think they can do without the Hlathi character because he and Sydney are holding Inimba together?"

_Thembalihle_ responded:

"I love how Zoleka and Lazarus have each other backs. After all, it's them against the world. Right now, they have so many enemies who want to turn their world upside-down."

'Inimba' fans praise Zoleka for defending "her baby daddy" Lazarus

Inimba fans react to Sandile Mahlangu's role

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actor Sandile Mahlangu, who is famously known for his role on Scandal! and Lobola Man, caused a buzz on social media for his latest role.

The popular actor recently joined Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Inimba to portray the character of Onga.

Viewers of the show previously shared their opinion on Mahlangu's character on social media.

