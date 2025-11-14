Actor Sandile Mahlangu, who is famously known for his role on Scandal! and Lobola Man, recently caused a buzz on social media for his latest role

The popular actor recently joined Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Inimba to portray the character of Onga

Viewers of the show previously shared their opinion on Mahlangu's character on social media

Former How to Ruin Christmas and Single Guyz actor Sandile Mahlangu has failed to impress Inimba viewers with his latest character on the Mzansi Magic TV show Inimba.

Mahlangu stars opposite former Uzalo star Kay Sibiya, who portrays a lawyer representing Zoleka (Lunathi Mampofu).

Viewers of the popular telenovela have been raving about the isiXhosa telenovela since it aired on Mzansi Magic earlier this year.

Social media user @inmyopinion991 shared on her X account on 5 November 2025 that Mahlangu's character is unnecessary.

TVSA reports that the former Scandal! actor portrays the role of Onga on the hit isiXhosa telenovela.

"Onga is a smooth operator with charm for days. He's going to rattle egos at Khusela Tech as he sets his eyes on someone special," writes the site.

Inimba fans respond to Mahlangu's character

@kgadi_kgolo reacted:

"Love his work, just not sure about his placement on the show."

@ASL_Buthelezi said:

"So true, and uyaphapha (forward) nje, even Sydney was better."

@MagnumIce_Crea comment:

"I won't lie! I hope he is leaving soon."

@k_mafoko15381 said:

"There was no need."

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"A rubbish actor. Why did they even bring him on?"

@joy_zelda responded:

"Worst actor ever."

@Khanyisa_G10 said:

"Very unnecessary."

@Fanele_sam replied:

"Get him off my screen, such arrogance."

@AndiBeautfrut wrote:

"And akasaphaphi," (And he's forward).

@MxhosaWase said:

"Also, his acting skills s*ck."

@sim_bells responded:

"I like how Onga is treating Qhawe. No one should be treated like a princess in the workplace. Onga is not even paying attention to her."

@useiko_sani commented:

"Lol, he’s playing mind games with her. He wants her, and he’ll sn*tch her when she least expects it. She won’t say no. We know this."

@ghettostar_22 reacted:

This one is so privileged. Onga did the right thing by telling her not to be forward

@sunshunbay wrote:

"I’m not a big fan ka Onga, he’s too obnoxious and arrogant, kodwa (but) Qhawe needed that. She got this job because of her mom, now she wants special treatment because her mom is CEO? #inimbamzanzi."

@TeeCantget responded:

"Why do I see Onga as someone who possibly got where he is now by stealing others’ ideas and making his own?"

