Former The Queen actress Michelle Mosalakae and Unmarried star Keke Mphuthi are the latest stars to join Pimville

Mosalakae and Mphuthi will act alongside former Scandal! actors Mngoma and Fulu Mugovhani, and many more

South Africans took to social media this week to respond to the teaser of the upcoming telenovela

Talented actresses Michelle Mosalakae and Keke Mputhi have secured roles on Bakwena Productions' upcoming telenovela Pimville, which has replaced Muvhango.

The seasoned actors will act opposite legendary actress Clementine Mosimane, who portrays the role of Mme Mathapelo.

Mosalakae and Mputhi will also be joined by former Rockville actress Gail Mabalane and former The Estate actor Thapelo Mokoena.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, that the actresses will also star on the upcoming TV show.

The SABC 2 announced the brand-new high-stakes telenovela, Pimville, which is produced by Bakwena Productions, this week. The news telenovela will reportedly debut in the first half of 2026, Mondays to Fridays in the 9 PM slot.

South Africans react to the upcoming telenovela

@blackguymfwethu replied:

"I tTought the media was beginning to wake up to the fact that Soweto is not the only township mara fede."

@luyandasiphiwe_ commented:

"Similar faces, on every new television series in South Africa, it's hard to be an actor or actress in South Africa."

@RashiyaNoma reacted:

"It looks really good on paper, but ke this is South Africa, sobona khona," (We'll see).

@Iamthabokhaba said

"I love this for Charmaine Mthinta, she’s a phenomenal actress."

@LionLebo1 responded:

I trust and hope there are fewer 'sex scenes' so we want to watch TV with our daughters in peace ."

@OnePhutisaid:

"I hope Jesse Suntele does not play Gail Mabalane’s son."

@MasiloSed reacted:

"Matli le Gail are playing Jesse's parents?"

@r_reddington1st wrote:

"Oh, no sana. Looks so scrumptious, the cast is phenomenal, and let's hope the script will do them justice. But I will recap it ka weekend. No man, no woman can come between me and the Bikitsha-Ngcukana family."

@ZikalalaZa40456 said:

"There was once a show called Rockville."

@tiromanro replied:

"Looks like it's going to be violent. First frame, I see a girl with a gun. We are tired of violence. Phantsi ngo dlami."

@Neo08756796 reacted:

"I hope the 33-year-old Jesse won't be playing the son of 40-year-olds Gail and Matli,"

@BlaqSantaClaus commented:

"Why does it look like uBhuti Omdala has a thing going on with all these women?"

@lobisachokwe said:

"Wow, this telenova looks interesting."

@thabang4real2 wrote:

"I really, really hope it’s successful."

@ozababe_anita responded:

I"s Bhuti Omdala a polygamist?"

Gail Mabalane and Thapelo Mokoena join Pimville

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Kings of Joburg actor Thapelo Mokoena, as well as actress Gail Mabalane, have scored roles on Pimville.

Mokoena and Mabalane will be joined by seasoned actors Lillian Dube, Clementine Mosimane, and Charmaine Mtinta.

The upcoming telenovela, which will air on SABC2 in 2026, has replaced the cancelled TV show Muvhango.

