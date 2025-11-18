Former Kings of Joburg actor Thapelo Mokoena, as well as actress Gail Mabalane, have scored roles on Pimville

Mokoena and Mabalane will be joined by seasoned actors Lillian Dube, Clementine Mosimane, and Charmaine Mtinta

The upcoming telenovela, which will air on SABC2 in 2026, has replaced the cancelled TV show Muvhango

Thapelo Mokoena scores a role in SABC2's telenovela 'Pimville'. Image: ThapeloMokoena

Source: Instagram

Former Blood & Water actors Gail Mabalane and Thapelo Mokoena are the latest stars to join SABC2's upcoming telenovela Pimville.

The SABC recently made headlines when it confirmed that Bakwena Productions' upcoming telenovela, Pimville, will replace Muvhango in 2026.

The long-running Tshivenda soapie got cancelled in August 2025 after more than 20 years on television.

According to media reports, Pimville is set in the vibrant heart of Soweto and tells a story about love, resilience, community, and the dreams that push people forward even when life gets complicated.

The show follows families and friends whose lives collide through ambition, secrets, betrayal, and hope.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, that talented actress Gail Mabalane has secured a role on the telenovela.

"Thapelo Mokoena and Gail Mabalane join the cast of Pimville on SABC 2! The new telenovela, produced by Bakwena Production, will replace Muvhango in the 9 PM timeslot and debut in Q1 2026," he wrote.

McDonald shared on his X account on Monday that Thapelo Mokoena has joined the TV show.

"Thapelo Mokoena returns to the telenovela world after eight years, joining SABC2’s new telenovela Pimville," he wrote.

Social media reacts to the latest casting

@by_greatest said:

"There are faces when you see. You know that it is going to be a fire soapie or series."

@Lorato_Xaba replied:

"It has top-tier actors. I hope the storyline is very good."

More actors join the show

Veteran actresses Lillian Dube and Clementine Mosimane have also joined the SABC2 new telenovela have also, which is set to take over the 9 pm time slot, previously occupied by Muvhango.

Other seasoned actors who have secured roles on the show include former The Wife actor Mondli Makhoba and former Unmarried star Keke Mphuthi.

Talented actor Matli Mohapeloa, as well as former Smoke & Mirrors actress Charmaine Mtinta, will also star on the upcoming show.

Former The Queen actress Michelle Mosalakae, The River star Jesse Suntele, and The Wife actor Sipho Ndlovu have also joined the show.

Scandal! actors Fulu Modibedi and Thabo Malema, as well as former Generations: The Legacy star Mandla Gaduka, will also star on the show.

Seasoned stars Thapelo Mokoena, Tshepo Maseko, and Eve Rasimeni have also scored roles on the upcoming telenovela.

