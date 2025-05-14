South Africans' highly anticipated thrilling series Unseen season two broke another record on Netflix

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that the series reached 2 million views on Netflix

The Netflix PR team shared with Briefly News what Zenzi Mwale's role will entail in season 2 of the series

Netflix's thrilling series 'Unseen' breaks a new record. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Halala! Hard work really paid off. All the hours put into creating such an amazing production have paid off for the popular anticipated series, Unseen.

Unseen breaks new record on Netflix

Social media has been buzzing recently after it was announced that the second season of the South African series, Unseen, will be released in 2025 exclusively on Netflix.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly shared that the series has broken a new record since the second season release in May 2025. Unseen reached two million views on Netflix and it's currently ranked 7th among the top 10 most-watched shows globally.

See the post below:

The Netflix PR team shared with Briefly News what Zenzi Mwale's role will entail in season 2 of the series.

"Zenzi Mwale, played by Gail Mabalane, the seemingly ordinary cleaning lady with an extraordinary will to survive, returns to the unforgiving streets of Cape Town, where danger lurks in every shadow.

"Teasing an adrenaline-charged descent into the city’s murky underworld, the 6-part series is set to debut on Netflix on 2 May 2025. As Zenzi fights to expose the truth, she leaves behind a trail of bodies - acts of survival in a world that gives her no choice."

Netizens react to Unseen's milestone

Shortly after the exciting news was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the series' recent milestone. Here's what they had to say below:

@Ms_Logical said:

"We need Season 3 already."

@Darrylmic1 wrote:

"The facecards are 💯 storyline just had a drag two last episodes and it's like they're not going for a third though there are a number of threads that can unravel if they do go for a third season."

@BaneoTax commented:

"Not surprising, it's that brilliant. Loved it, I can't wait for S3."

@nkulizondi responded:

"I must say, they upped their game this season! We need season 3 soon."

@Kamo_waroni replied:

"Yoh, but honestly, this series really bored me because I was hoping to see everyone who wronged her behind bars. I thought Zenzi would get married to Lofuno and have a happily ever after, all she went through. Muder after murder after murder."

@BekithembaZ mentioned:

"I haven't watched it. I plan to though over the weekend. I hope everyone watches. I hope they reach 10 million viewers and more. I will explain when I get the time to."

'Unseen' season two received flowers from viewers on social media. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

