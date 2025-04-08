The thriller continues as Netflix South Africa dropped the trailer of Unseen season two on social media

The entertainment commentator, Mlungi Mbokazi, announced that the late seasoned veteran actor, Sello Motloung, will star in the upcoming season

Netflix's PR Team confirmed Motloung's role and also shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect in the new season of Unseen

The late veteran actor Sello Motloung starred in 'Unseen' season 2. Image: @thesoutherncross, Oupa Bopape (Getty Images)

Legends of the entertainment industry might be gone forever, but they are never forgotten. Recently, Netflix dropped the trailer for the long-awaited thriller series Unseen season 2 on Monday, 8 April 2025, which also revealed some of the new faces that'll be joining the show.

The entertainment commentator, Mlungisi Mbokazi, also announced on X that the late veteran seasoned actor Sello Motloung will star in the upcoming new season of Unseen, which will premiere on Friday, 2 May 2025. Netflix's PR Team also confirmed with Briefly News Motloung's role on the show.

What to expect in Unseen season 2

Netflix's PR Team shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the upcoming second season of Unseen.

"Zenzi Mwale played by actress Gail Mabalane, the seemingly ordinary cleaning lady with an extraordinary will to survive, has returned to the unforgiving streets of Cape Town, where danger lurks in every shadow. Setting up an adrenaline-charged descent into the city's murky underworld, the 6-part series will make its debut on Netflix on Friday, 2 May 2025. As Zenzi fights to expose the truth, she will leave behind a trail of bodies - acts of survival in a world that gives her no choice.

"Escalating the stakes in Zenzi’s perilous world are new figures: S’bu played by Siv Ngesi, Eric Davids played by Kevin Smith, and Detective Visser (Erica Wessels), each with their motives that will shape her relentless mission. The new season also features the award-winning Sindi Dlathu and the late, incomparable Sello Motloung, who plays Zenzi and Naledi’s father."

Actor Siv Ngesi also joined the cast of 'Unseen' season 2. Image: Oupa Bopape

Gail Mabalane celebrates Unseen success

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Gail Mabalane's latest Netflix series was the most-viewed African show! The actress and mother of two shared the fantastic news on her social media pages, revealing that Unseen was watched for 60 million hours in just two months.

Moreover, according to Twitter (X) Jabulani Macdonald, the show is the most-watched African series:

"#UnseenNetflix has been named the number 1 most viewed African series on Netflix between Jan 2023 and June 2023, making it the most watched Netflix Original African series globally."

Many netizens and industry colleagues flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages as they celebrated the success of her show; some also applauded Mabalane's stunning acting skills.

