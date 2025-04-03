South Africa's biggest game show, Big Brother Mzansi, broke the record with its recent season

It was officially announced that the Umlilo edition recorded over 250 million votes in the finale week

Sweet Guluva shared with Briefly News how grateful he was for winning the show and also being DStv's brand ambassador

Halala! Big Brother Mzansi has proven to be influential as it has been breaking barriers and making the impossible possible.

Recently, DStv officially announced that Big Brother Mzansi season five has broken a huge record in the history of the game show as they recorded over 250 million votes in the finale week and also getting 1.1 billion impressions which is a 330% increase from the Season 4 finale vote tally.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald also posted about this milestone on his Twitter (X) page.

He said:

"What a wow, what a journey it has been. Winning the show still feels so surreal, but I am so grateful for the love I have received all over the world and, this experience has truly been a life-changing journey, and being an ambassador for DStv is an absolute honour and i can't wait to connect with the people while representing the brand."

Director of Local Entertainment Channels – M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, also shared with Briefly News:

"The success of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 is a testament to the power of reality TV in Mzansi. We are excited to see such outstanding engagement from viewers and the record-breaking votes are proof of how invested Mzansi is in the show. The top five finalists have not only made their mark on the show but are now set to be the faces of Mzansi Magic as we continue to elevate our entertainment offering to new heights."

Fans react to 'BBMzansi's' achievement

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Big Brother Mzansi season 5 breaking a huge record. Here's what they had to say:

@MkhonzaEric said:

"This is the influence of Sweet Guluva and his team that were pushing for him. Uyanda's team also played a big role here."

@zeekhoo20281 wrote:

"It's definitely coming back for season 5 sana."

@m_dimakatsoM responded:

"It also shows the success of Smash for hosting his maiden show. Some were comparing him with Lawrence Maleka."

@CindyMthethwa3 replied:

"The main reason is because Dstv access viewers were included this season, something they should've done from the first season."

@mar51537 mentioned:

"I don't think we will ever have anything like season 5, but we will see, everyone was standing 10 toes behind their fave."

