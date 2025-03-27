A South African lady working for ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ shared a glimpse of her job and how the house looked

Season five ended last Sunday with Sweet Guluva taking the grand prize after receiving over 53% votes from Mzansi

Social media users were amazed to see the mansion empty without their favourite housemates

A Mzansi lady shared her job as a mover for ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ and cleaned up the mansion.

One 'Big Brother Mzansi' employee showed fans a glimpse of the mansion after the show ended. Image: @mmakgabo.komape

Source: TikTok

The last five contests wrapped up season five of 'BBM' last Sunday after Sweet Guluva claimed the grand prize of R2 million.

Lady shows ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house

A South African lady, Mmakgabo Komape, who works for ‘Big Brother Mzansi’, brought back great memories when she shared a glimpse of the empty house on moving day. Komape and her team of movers and packers had fun in the mansion after finding some cool stuff the housemates left behind.

Komape spotted Uyanda’s crown that he made during the show’s last days. The packers gave the place a thorough clean as they dug deeply into the closets and drawers.

The squad also paused to film cool TikTok dance videos in between their task and excited Mzansi with the footage of the house. Many ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans have expressed their heartbreak of not being able to see their favourite people on their screens anymore.

The season five housemates have reunited with their families in the outside world and are ready to take the entertainment industry by storm with their new massive fan bases. Komape captioned her clip:

“Today is packing day. We are moving. The flames have officially been put out. It’s a wrap.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed to see ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house

Social media users were reminded of the unforgettable season five of ‘BBM’ after movers and packers shared a glimpse of the empty and quiet house:

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans reacted after seeing the empty mansion after the show ended. Image: /@mmakgabo.komape

Source: TikTok

@vilakazi_04 highlighted:

“Uyanda must see how his crown is being treated.”

@Lerato Mashiya stated:

“I am more concerned about the food in the fridge.”

@Ceboh M. khanyile wanted to be employed by Big Brother:

“Where can I apply? I want to be Big Brother's ninja?”

@Nyenezulu demanded the furniture be given to their fav:

“We want the brown couch for Sweet Esheli.”

@RoseRams busted the cast:

“We finally saw you, ninja, you have been hiding your face for a full 71 days.”

@Momma Slee ❤️ pleaded with the producers:

“Can we have Big Brother Titans season 2 next year, please?”

@Mama Thato expressed just how she missed the show:

“See you guys next year, we are lonely now. Thank you for the good show.”

3 More ‘BBM’ related stories by Briefly News

A South African influencer called out 'Big Brother Mzansi' fans' cult-like behaviour on social media while they ignore socioeconomic and political participation.

A South African lady shared her winning strategy for the 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 grand prize of R2 million.

A lady working for 'Big Brother Mzansi' shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes footage of the house on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News