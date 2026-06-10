A Pretoria house was filmed burning, with the owner suspecting the solar installation may have started the fire

The part of the roof next to the solar panels had burned through and collapsed inside the house

No fire brigade arrived on the scene, and the exact cause has not yet been confirmed

A driving instructor from Pretoria. Images: @adrianbonafede

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria home went up in flames on 9 June 2026, and the owner believes the solar installation may be to blame.

Adrian, a motorcycle driving instructor in the Pretoria area, shared the video showing the house burning while community members stood watching outside. The part of the roof next to the solar panels had already burned through and caved into the house.

Flames were visible from at least one window. No fire brigade was on scene. Adrian confirmed in the comments that the area has no reliable fire brigade response and that only ADT, the private security company, attended.

The cause of the fire has not been officially confirmed, and an investigation is still expected to determine what started it.

Solar fires and what causes them

Solar panels catching fire is not common, but it does happen, and poor installation is usually the reason. According to reports, solar PV fires are extremely rare, and often start due to wiring or other electrical issues before spreading to where the panels are.

South Africa has seen a sharp rise in rooftop solar installations in recent years. With that rapid growth came a flood of unqualified installers and cheaper equipment entering the market.

Standard Bank Insurance products head Dr Hardy Ncube warned that sub-standard components may look affordable upfront but carry serious long-term risks, including fire hazards. The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman has also flagged a rise in defective installations across the country.

Using a qualified installer, getting an electrical certificate of compliance and notifying your insurer after installation are among the steps experts recommend to reduce risk.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi spooked by the Pretoria house fire

People had plenty to say and ask on the TikTok page:

@freezo asked:

"Can someone please confirm if it's the solar?"

@MondiLawrenceSolarEnergy explained:

"If it's the solar, really sorry. But usually cheaper equipment causes this. People need to use gPV fuses, not AC fuses, proper DC cables, proper DC isolators. In summary, bad installation and cheap equipment equals fire."

@JFM questioned:

"Why is everybody rushing to say it's the solar?"

@Noble explained:

"Solar is DC. If not well protected or fused, it becomes very dangerous. Any short circuit is a fire."

@jacquespretorius joked:

"The sun 🌞 is also asking a fee now."

@Dee asked:

"Is everyone who lives there ok?"

@Chantz wrote:

"Solar on top of your roof is like climbing into your wi-fi router. Not good."

@MakwenziYY said:

"They are so relaxed."

@ConnyN wrote:

"Sorry guys."

@MhlengiNgcobo wrote:

"Sorry dude."

A man standing in his driveway. Images@: @adrianbonafede

Source: TikTok

More on South African fires

Briefly News recently reported on a shack fire at a Mossel Bay informal settlement that broke out during a tense time in the area.

recently reported on a shack fire at a Mossel Bay informal settlement that broke out during a tense time in the area. An 11-year-old football captain lost his life months after a house fire left him critically injured.

A Kimberley man walked into a liquor store with petrol and a plan, and what happened next left people running to escape the dangers he set.

Source: Briefly News