The late Seputla Sebogodi's memorial service was held at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria on 23 July 2026

Sebogodi's family has been locked in a bitter dispute with his widow, Machuene Rosina Semenya, claiming she was never introduced to them before his death on 15 July 2026

Despite the family tensions, she attended the memorial to give her husband a proper sendoff, and a photo of her is trending

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Seputla Sebogodi's widow attended his memorial service amid family tensions over his burial. Image: seputla_sebogodi

Source: Instagram

The widow of veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi made a notable appearance at his memorial service on Thursday, 23 July 2026. This is amid the deeply personal family conflict that continues to simmer in the background between her and the Sebogodis.

Machuene Rosina Semenya attended the service, which was attended by many of Seputla's industry colleagues, friends and loved ones. It took place at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria.

Sebogodi passed away on 15 July 2026, was a familiar face on South African television, having appeared in beloved productions. Representatives from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture were also present at Thursday's service, a reflection of the late actor's significant contribution to the country's arts landscape.

A second memorial is planned for Friday, 24 July 2026, in Polokwane, with the funeral set for Saturday, 25 July 2026, at Jack Botes Hall.

Check out MDNnewss' X post below:

Family disputes come to life

Semenya's presence at the memorial carries added weight given the bitter row that has erupted between Sebogodi's family and his wife of just six months. The actor's relatives claim they were denied access to his body following his death and say they had no prior knowledge of Semenya before the marriage. His elder sister Mary was reportedly devastated, breaking down at a family meeting convened to address the burial dispute.

The family has stated that Semenya was never formally introduced to them, leaving them blindsided not only by the marriage but also by the arrangements that followed his passing.

Seputla Sebogodi's widow attended his memorial. Image: seputlasebogodi

Source: Facebook

Seputla Sebogodi's friend recalls actor's last days

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that actor and director Mandisi Sindo recalled Seputla Sebogodi's final moments before his death.

Sindo shared the details in a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Source: Briefly News