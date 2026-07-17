Legendary South African actor Seputla Sebogodi had passed away on the evening of 15 July 2026, with his family confirming the news the following day

Actor and director Mandisi Sindo shared a heartfelt tribute about how social media bullies made fun of Seputla during his last days

Sebogodi's death came weeks after viral photos sparked false rumours that he was broke and homeless

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Seputla Sebogodi's friend opens up about how the actor spent his final days. Image: seputla sebogodi

Source: Facebook

While South Africa mourns the loss of legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi, who passed away on the evening of 15 July 2026, an actor who befriended him just recently spoke about the cruelty he was subjected to on social media.

The Sebogodi family confirmed the devastating news in a statement released on Thursday, 16 July 2026, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

The beloved performer, best known for his iconic roles that shaped a generation of South African television viewers, passed away just weeks after becoming the subject of false and hurtful rumours. Viral photos had circulated online suggesting Sebogodi was broke and homeless, claims that caused widespread concern among fans and fellow creatives alike.

Sebogodi's final chapter, as told by a friend

Professional actor and director Mandisi Sindo took to Instagram to share a deeply personal tribute, revealing that he had only met Sebogodi for the first time on 26 June 2026, just weeks before his death.

Sindo was brought on to help promote a theatre production written by Sebogodi himself and directed by his son, Thapelo Sebogodi. "It was a privilege," Sindo wrote.

His tribute took a sad turn when he spoke about the cyberbullying he faced.

"I just hope those who made fun of you, Grootman, have learned something. They mocked you, saying things that weren’t true about you. You had a home and the family members who loved you and appreciated your presence. Yes, you were not yourself… You were sick, and we prayed for your recovery," he wrote.

See Mandisi Sindo's full tribute post below:

Fans and colleagues flooded the comments with grief and gratitude for the late actor's contribution to South African culture.

@refiloeletlalo wrote: "Askies bhuti wam, there was a reason you had to meet him on his last days, God wanted to rewrite his story through you. Be comforted knowing that his last days you made him happy and you supported his craft"

@mcsotayisi_tenor added: "Very sad news ei bawo may his soul rest in peace, what a wonderful and monumental thing he gave us as a country 🙏"

@diopelo_mokgothu simply responded: "Yhooooo😭💔💔"

Picture of Seputla Sebogodi debunked

In a previous report from Briefly News, Seputla, using the Facebook page for his entertainment enterprise, Black Moon Projects, addressed false media claims alleging that he was surviving totally without any shelter.

It turns out, a young fan took a photo of him outside after his play, which required him to dress like that.

Source: Briefly News