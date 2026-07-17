John Kani paid an emotional tribute to Seputla Sebogodi on X after news of his death

The veteran actor revealed they had recently discussed working together on two plays

South Africans flooded the comments with condolences, remembering Seputla's legacy

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John Kani paid an emotional tribute to Seputla Sebogodi after his passing. Image: John Kani

Source: Getty Images

Veteran actor John Kani has shared a heartfelt tribute following the death of fellow acting legend Seputla Sebogodi. Taking to X after the heartbreaking news broke, Kani reflected on their recent meeting and revealed that the pair had been planning to work together again. His emotional message has touched many South Africans, who joined him in mourning one of the country's most respected performers.

John Kani remembers recent meeting

Kani revealed that he had seen Sebogodi only days before at the Makhanda Festival, where they spoke about future stage productions.

He wrote:

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"So sad to hear about the passing of this beautiful man. A great actor. We were together at the Makhanda Festival a couple of days ago and we talked about doing two plays together- My play Missing and Meeting by Jeff Stetson. Rest in peace my beloved brother. Elder"

The tribute painted a painful picture of plans that will now never happen, highlighting the close bond and mutual respect the two veteran actors shared.

See the heartfelt tribute in the X post below:

South Africans comfort John Kani

Many social media users responded to Kani's post with messages of sympathy and support while celebrating Sebogodi's contribution to South African television and theatre.

@nkosanam80 commented:

"Sad news indeed 💔😭 may his soul rest in peace 🕊️🙏"

@nsbusiso800 added:

"A great entertainer. My condolences to you and all who knew him. 💔"

Fans honour Seputla's legacy

Fans comforted John Kani as they remembered Seputla Sebogodi's remarkable legacy. Image: Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Facebook

Others reflected on the impact Sebogodi had throughout his career.

@Zodwaonly commented:

"May his soul rest in peace and his family, friends, industry colleagues and all who knew him be comforted"

@zola_manakaza commented:

"He was popular as Kenneth Mashaba on generation's."

As tributes continue to pour in, Kani's emotional farewell has captured the sadness felt across the entertainment industry.

For many South Africans, Seputla Sebogodi will be remembered not only for the unforgettable characters he brought to life but also for the lasting mark he left on local theatre and television.

Family confirms veteran actor's passing at 65

Recently Briefly News reported that veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has died at the age of 65. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement. Sebogodi, who was celebrated for his decades-long contribution to the country's television, film and theatre industry, leaves behind a lasting legacy and is being remembered by fans, colleagues and loved ones for his remarkable talent and impact on South African entertainment.

Source: Briefly News